Tuacahn to Present BEAUTIFUL, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, and More in 2023 Season

With roughly four weeks remaining in the 2022 Broadway season at Tuacahn, the wheels are already in motion behind the scenes to prepare for a fabulous 2023.

Touting what is sure to be a "Beautiful" lineup filled with "Pure Imagination," this season will feature Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME and Disney's TARZAN in the Outdoor Amphitheatre along with BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL and Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS in the Hafen Theatre.

The announcement for the 2023 Tuacahn Broadway season came first during a special reveal party for premium season package holders and Tuacahn donors on Sept. 16, something Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn, said was a fantastic way to get people excited.

"We're hoping to grow this into an annual tradition, a kickoff event to get excited about the upcoming season," Finck said.

"We just love bringing everyone's favorites to life," said Shari Jordan, assistant artistic producer for Tuacahn. "This season will be a great mix of pieces that are new to Tuacahn, as well as two pieces back by popular demand."

Tuacahn is among the first regional theaters to receive the rights to produce CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, an honor that will undoubtedly lead to a full-scale spectacle of this popular Roald Dahl tale.

"This is not the 'Willy Wonka Junior' that has been at high schools and community theaters over the last several years," Jordan said. "This is the one from Broadway and London's West End and the national tour. It has all the favorite music like, 'Pure Imagination' and a lot of new music as well."

As if sampling the delights of one of the most well-known candy factories wasn't sweet enough, the storylines of the two other outdoor productions are enough to melt the hearts of almost anyone, young or old.

From the tender story of two worlds coming together to form a unique kind of family in Disney's TARZAN, to the sweeping epic story of love and acceptance that brings Quasimodo from the top of the bell tower and into the hearts of audiences in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, there is plenty to look forward to in 2023.

"The musical score for 'Hunchback' is amazing," said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. "It's such a timeless story of forgiveness, reconciliation and redemption and for those who see it at Tuacahn, it's going to be a memorable experience."

For Jordan, seeing Tarzan swing across the red rock stage will be a little nostalgic as it was the first production she ever saw at Tuacahn.

"I'll never forget the opening with the drums, the flooding, the lightning... it was so spectacular," she said.

But it is BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING STORY that Jordan said really has her heart going.

"We are one of the first regional theaters to get this show too," Jordan said. "I think everyone knows who Carole King is, but her story, her life, it's just fascinating. Plus, you might not realize all the music she is responsible for writing."

Tunes like "I Feel The Earth Move," "You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman" and more come to life in what Jordan said is not so much a jukebox musical, but a great story she expects people will flock to see.

Season packages for the 2023 season go on sale Nov. 18 by calling the box office at 435-652- 3300 or online at www.tuacahn.org