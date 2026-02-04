Timpanogos Arts Foundation Rebrands as Timp Arts with New Leadership and Expansive New Vision

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Timpanogos Arts Foundation is entering a bold new chapter, officially reintroducing itself to the community as Timp Arts. The new nickname reflects a comprehensive evolution of the organization, including new leadership, a refreshed brand identity, a redesigned website and a renewed commitment to their mission: to connect and elevate the Timpanogos community by providing enriching opportunities to create, perform and experience the arts.

While the foundation’s various programs were previously independently managed, they will now be run as one connected organization with shared season tickets and discounts. This mindset extends beyond just internal synergy, seeking to be a unifying voice for accessible arts throughout the community, working together in a coalition with other like-minded entities.

Rather than seeing other local arts organizations as competitors, Timp Arts hopes to boost and support them with cross-promotional marketing, as well as initiatives for shared spaces and resources. Additionally, they will provide opportunities to connect patrons and artists with shared interests.

This reintroduction is anchored by the appointment of a new Executive Director, Chip Brown, and a new Board of Directors, including Gabriel Jaquier, Meagan Christensen, Ron Harris, Aaron Williams, Matt May, Morgan Chertudi, and Megan Murff as President of the Board.

They provide vision and governance for all eight of Timp Arts’ artistic programs, including: Timp Arts Theater, Timpanogos Youth Theater, American Fork Symphony, Vivace Youth Orchestras, Timpanogos Singers, Timpanogos Youth Choirs and Timpanogos Visual Arts.

With its new public identity as Timp Arts, modernized digital presence and strengthened leadership team, it is positioning itself as a cultural anchor – one that supports artists, engages families, partners with schools and contributes meaningfully to the region’s creative and educational landscape.

Timp Arts will launch this new chapter with a full-scale production of the beloved Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly!” opening Feb. 6 at the Valentine Theater in American Fork. Under the direction of a new Theater Program Manager, Andrew Jefferies, the production serves as a flagship moment for the organization – a clear signal of the quality, scale and creative direction audiences can expect moving forward.

“This is more than a name or visual update – it’s a reintroduction,” said Chip Brown, Executive Director of Timp Arts. “We are honoring the legacy of the Timpanogos Arts Foundation while building something bold, welcoming and forward-looking that we anticipate will have a significant impact in the area’s art scene. ‘Hello, Dolly!’ represents the standard we are setting for our future.”

Opening night will be designed as a celebratory community event, with complimentary invitations extended to members of the media, local officials, school board representatives, educators and community influencers. The evening is intended to mark the beginning of a renewed relationship between Timp Arts and the broader Utah County community.

Additional performances of “Hello, Dolly!” will run through Feb. 21. Ticket information, production details and organizational updates can be found at TimpArts.com.