THE LORD OF MISRULE Will Be Performed at The Box in August

The Lord of Misrule is an irreverent play being produced by The Box during The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival. The play itself is a fundraiser for The Road Home, employing audience interaction to incentivize donations. It is directed by RJ Walker and starring Jack Merlot, Patrick Smith, Comet Higley, Connor Bond, and Alton Phonepraseuth.

Tickets at: https://www.greatsaltlakefringe.org/2021-shows/the-lord-of-misrule

The Lord of Misrule is an ancient Christmas tradition dating back to Christmas' origins as Saturnalia. A beggar is crowned the Lord of Misrule to preside over drunken mobs and Christmas parties. The Lord of Misrule would often make demands of local gentry (usually more food or booze) and if the gentry failed to meet the demands; the Lord of Misrule would incite a riot against the gentry, destroying property and threatening violence. Basically, charity by force.

At The Box Theatre, we've taken this ancient Christmas practice and devised a new kind of play, set during the summer months at a Jesus Camp:

Influential young Televangelist Larry Largesse has finished construction on Largesse Estates using donations to his church and "volunteer" labor from his followers. He's organized a summer camp on his estate called The Summer of Scripture, so that he can declare his estate church property and tax exempt. Joined by his wife, his trusted camp counselor, and his most loyal follower, they have put together a production of Everyman. But his pageant play goes off the rails when a drunken mob takes over the camp and demand the production of Everyman be performed their way.

The Audience can interact in the play in various ways by making donations to The Road Home. Audience members will receive a menu of demands that inform how they can change what the actors are doing on stage. As more and more of these challenges are piled onto the televangelists, more of their real personalities rise to the surface.

The Show will be running August 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th at 9pm

Audience members are encouraged to bring cash for donations, but Venmo is also accepted for Road Home donations.

In-Kind donations will be accepted here. If you'd like to make an In-Kind donation, the following things are needed-

Pillows (new)

Towels

Coats & Jackets (all sizes)

Jeans & Warm clothing (all sizes)

Boots & Shoes (all sizes)

Socks (all sizes)

Underwear (new, all sizes)

Blankets (twin, full, & queen)

Diapers (sizes 5-6, and pull-ups)

Baby Bottles & Formula

Ticket sales and concessions help keep the lights on at the theatre. All donations collected during the play go to The Road Home. You can also give directly to The Road Home through their website at https://www.theroadhome.org/give/donate/