RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH to Open at Tuacahn This Week

He’s Walked the Line; he’s been Hurt, and he’s crooned about the Folsom Prison Blues. Now the story behind the iconic Man in Black comes to life One Piece at a Time when Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash unfolds June 21 through Aug. 10 on stage in Tuacahn’s Indoor Hafen Theatre.



Told as a flashback over Cash’s life, this bio-musical is performed by a talented team of actor/musicians who rely heavily on the music of Johnny Cash to express the emotion and narrative of a story that many people may not know in its entirety.



“His story is so fascinating because of the things he struggled with,” said April Soroko, costume designer for Ring of Fire. “All of his art was informed by who he was and what he experienced… I think people will be very moved by the music that really resonates and sticks with you.”



Although the Broadway version had a relatively short run with mixed reviews, the musical was later reimagined to feature a smaller cast, each playing a variety of instruments on stage, while paying homage to this prolific songwriter. The result has been extremely popular with audiences across the country.



“We have most of the Johnny Cash hits, as well as some little surprises — songs that weren’t as well-known but help to tell his life story,” said Scott Wakefield, director and musical director, who also narrates and sings in the Tuacahn production. “It’s a lot of hats to juggle and a lot of work, but I was in the Broadway production of this show when it opened, so it’s a great experience to be involved with it again.”



While much of the appeal for this musical is the music itself, Wakefield said audiences will be amazed by the lighting, video screens and great sound system that highlight even further the amazing talents of a cast of eight people playing 15-20 instruments on stage.



Behind the scenes, Soroko and others are putting together all the details that tell the story in another way — through costume design.



“We are responsible for helping the audience go on a journey with Ring of Fire chronologically through the costumes,” Soroko said, adding that the evolution in clothing is often more apparent in what the women in the story wear. “They change so dramatically from downhome cotton dresses in the late 1940s to the sparkle and glamour required of a performer on the Grand Ole Opry stage.”



From backstage to on stage, and costumes to musicians, Wakefield said Ring of Fire is a show patrons have been clamoring to see at Tuacahn and he is confident everyone is going to be thrilled.



Tickets are selling fast! Get your seats for Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash today. And don’t forget the rest of this season’s stellar lineup featuring Disney’s Frozen, Anastasia and Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in the Outdoor Amphitheatre and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and A Christmas Carol, The Musical in the Indoor Hafen Theatre. Tickets are available online at www.tuacahn.org or by calling the box office at 435-652-3300.



