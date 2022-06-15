Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn

The magical story of the world's favorite Nanny is spectacularly brought to the stage with unforgettable songs like; "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious", and more.

Register for Salt Lake City News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 15, 2022  

Tuacahn is presenting Mary Poppins in the outdoor ampitheatre through October 22, 2022!

Get a first look at photos below!

Discover a world where anything can happen if you let it! Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical. The magical story of the world's favorite Nanny is spectacularly brought to the stage with unforgettable songs like; "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious", "Feed the Birds" and more!"

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn
The Cast of Mary Poppins





Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Anne Merino Stars In Placer Rep's HAUNTING HISTORY
  • Placer Repertory Theater to Present ColLABoration LAB
  • Sierra Stages Presents SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, July 14- August 6
  • SMART PEOPLE Begins Performances At Capital Stage, June 22