PYGMALION Closes Out The Ring Around The Rose Season On May 11

Repertory Dance Theatre's "Ring Around the Rose" will welcome Pygmalion Productions to the stage for the first time on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. This Utah theatre staple will present fables in a whole new way with help from the audience!



A fable is a short story that teaches a lesson by which we can live but in a fun way. Fables have been handed down from generation to generation, and though some of the wording has changed, the important lessons have remained steadfast for thousands of years, like, "slow and steady wins the race" and "be careful what you wish for".



Directed by Fran Pruyn, actors Barb Gandy, Tristan Johnson, Liz Whittaker, and Michael Nielsen will be performing a wide variety of fables - some well-known and some not as much. They will use advice from the audience to help guide the characters' choices and to figure out the meaning of each story.



Pygmalion Productions will also be in production of their spring show, Sweetheart Come. The Ring Around the Rose show will be performed on the set of this play so audience members will get a behind-the-scenes look at a professional theater production!

As is always the case with Ring Around the Rose, the show will be wiggle-friendly show and delight young audiences while introducing them to the world of theater.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101). How: $5 tickets available through ArtTix (www.arttix.org, 801-534-1000, or at the box office.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You