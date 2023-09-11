Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Interview: Jeremy Jordan on Upcoming SCERA Concert and New THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 2 Interview: Jeremy Jordan on Upcoming SCERA Concert and New THE GREAT GATSBY Musical
Utah Symphony Brings Hollywood Blockbuster, And Special Guest Artist, To Salt Lake City! Photo 3 Utah Symphony Brings Hollywood Blockbuster, And Special Guest Artist, To Salt Lake City!
Pioneer Theatre Company to Open 23/24 Season With AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT E Photo 4 Pioneer Theatre Company to Open 23/24 Season With AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
WORSHIP Comes to Immigrants Daughter Theatre in October Photo
WORSHIP Comes to Immigrant's Daughter Theatre in October

 Immigrant's Daughter Theatre is presenting a world premiere by company co-founder Morag Shepherd; 'Worship,' playing from Oct. 6 to Oct. 21 at the SLC Arts Hub. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
Pioneer Theatre Company to Open 23/24 Season With AGATHA CHRISTIES MURDER ON THE ORIENT EX Photo
Pioneer Theatre Company to Open 23/24 Season With AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Pioneer Theatre Company will open its 62nd season with Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

4
A DOLLS HOUSE Comes to OPPA! Next Week Photo
A DOLL'S HOUSE Comes to OPPA! Next Week

OPPA!’s production of A Doll’s House opens Friday, September 15th. Learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets here!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coriolanus
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/15-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Cook Theater @Liahona Academy (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You