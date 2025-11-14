NOISES OFF Comes to Pioneer Theatre Company Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pioneer Theatre Company will present Noises Off by Michael Frayn, running December 5–20, 2025 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Noises Off takes audiences behind the scenes (and then back onstage) with a troupe of eccentric actors attempting to stage a farce of their own—complete with slamming doors, missing sardines, and comedic catastrophe at every turn.

There's no business like show business? Often hailed as one of the greatest farces ever written, Noises Off sees onstage antics collide with backstage hijinx—in a zany tribute to “theatre-people” everywhere. And as hard as it may be to believe, Noises Off has not been seen at PTC for nearly 20 years! Join us this holiday season for a healthy dose of slamming doors, backstage drama, and a rogue plate of sardines. This brilliantly-crafted comedy delivers non-stop laughter and classic theatrical mayhem!

“Noises Off is one of those rare comedies that audiences never seem to tire of—it remains one of the most requested titles in our season surveys,” said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. “It is pure, joyful chaos from beginning to end, and a wonderful reminder of why we love live theatre. What a thrill it is to reintroduce this classic to a new generation of audiences while giving longtime patrons a chance to revisit an old favorite. And during the busy holiday season, a show this lighthearted and full of laughter is exactly what we all need.”

CAST & CREATIVE

The cast features PTC alumni Rhett Guter* (PTC's White Christmas, Annie National Tour) as Garry LeJeune; Robert Mammana* (PTC's Prayer for the French Republic, Broadway's Les Misérables) as Lloyd Dallas; David Manis* (PTC's Clybourne Park, Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird) as Selsdon Mowbray; Linda Mugleston* (PTC's Souvenir, Broadway's The Music Man) as Dotty Otley; and Kilty Reidy* (PTC's The Music Man, Broadway's The Drowsy Chaperone) as Tim Allgood.

Making their PTC debuts are Terence Archie* (Broadway's Company and Ragtime) as Frederic Fellowes; Sarah Marie Joyce* (Normalcy at Playwright's Horizons) as Belinda Blair; and Olivia Kaufmann* (Broadway's Mean Girls) as Brooke Ashton.

Avneet Kaur Sandhu, currently a senior in the University of Utah Actor Training Program and a 2025-2026 PTC Intern, plays Poppy Norton-Taylor.

The production is directed by Shelley Butler (PTC's Christmas in Connecticut), with scenic design by Paige Hathaway (PTC's Fireflies), costume design by Mariko Ohigashi (SUMO at The Public Theater), lighting design by Aaron Spivey (PTC's The Rocky Horror Show), and sound design by Bryce Robinette (PTC's Souvenir). Kate Casalino (PTC's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) serves as Wig, Hair, and Make-up Designer; Stacey Jenson (The Rivals for University of Utah's Department of Theatre) is Dialect Coach; Will Van Dyke (PTC's upcoming world premiere of Ten Brave Seconds) is Composer; David Christopher DuVal (PTC's Sweat) is Fight Director; and Alexandra Harbold (PTC's Prayer for the French Republic) serves as Intimacy Coordinator. James O. Hansen* is Production Stage Manager, and casting is by Karie Koppel.

UTAH FOOD BANK IN-LOBBY FOOD DRIVE

During the run of Noises Off, the lobby of Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre Theatre will serve as a collection station for the Utah Food Bank. PTC Patrons are encouraged to bring non-perishable items that contain all natural ingredients, low sodium, low sugar, and no high fructose corn syrup. A complete guide to acceptable donations, as well as a list of most-needed items, can be found here.