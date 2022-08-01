MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Layton, August 11

Over 50 cast members of all ages, accompanied by a live orchestra, will take to the stage at the Layton High School Auditorium for 6 performances of Matilda the Musical beginning Thursday, August 11th.

Presented by On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) as part of their 2022 Community Theater season, and based on the children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp, packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and vivid imagination dares to take a stand and change her destiny.



"Our summer production draws in creative talent from all across Northern Utah, and provides such a unique opportunity for families to perform on stage together or simply experience live theater for the first time together as attendees" says Dan Tate, Board President of On Pitch Performing Arts. "For some, it's become an annual event. And, thanks to Layton RAMP and all of our partnerships, we continue to expand our audience engagement numbers and have become a natural addition to this wonderful community."



MATILDA THE MUSICAL:

Show Dates: August 11th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 19th & 20th

Located at the Layton High School Auditorium: 440 Wasatch Dr, Layton

Tickets: General Admission, $16.50 (plus processing)

Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30p

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557



Directed by Henry Ballesteros

Music Director, Travis Clark

Choreographer, Quesley Bunch

Costume Designer, Amanda Larsen



"What I love most about this production is the cast and crew. Everyone has really come together to take on this crazy project and they are amazing! From the amazing performances, to our designers, everyone has come together to make this show truly magical." - Henry Ballesteros, Production Director



For more information and ticketing please see the links below:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188972®id=92&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onpitchperformingarts.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

https://www.facebook.com/onpitchperformingarts



Don't miss OPPA!'s biggest show of the season with the company's largest ensemble production of the year. A special thank you to Layton RAMP, Young Chevrolet, Discover Davis Ford and First Community Bank. Sorenson Legacy Foundation, and Utah Division of Arts and Museums for their sponsorships and continued support.