Jenn Colella Joins BEHIND THE CURTAIN CONCERT SERIES at On Pitch Performing Arts

On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) will present a one-of-a-kind Broadway experience as the incomparable Jenn Colella takes the stage for the Behind the Curtain Concert Series. This exclusive engagement will be held at The Everest Theatre at Young Automotive Group Headquarters in Layton on Friday, September 5, 2025, with dinner and concert beginning at 6:30 PM, and again on Saturday, September 6, 2025 for a concert-only performance at 7:30 PM.

Jenn Colella is best known for her Tony Award-nominated performance as Beverley Bass in Come From Away, a role that also earned her Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards. Her Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy, for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. Colella’s Off-Broadway appearances include Lucky Guy, Closer Than Ever, and Slut. On television, she can currently be seen on the hit CBS series Elsbeth, and has appeared in Feed the Beast, Elementary, The Good Wife, and Rescue Me. Her film work includes Uncertainty and The Many Saints of Newark. Known for her powerful vocals, magnetic storytelling, and deep connection with audiences, Colella’s performances leave a lasting impact on every listener.

The Behind the Curtain Concert Series offers audiences an intimate evening of music, personal stories, and a behind-the-scenes look into the world of Broadway. Guests can expect a night filled with powerhouse vocals, heartfelt moments, and an up-close connection to one of Broadway’s most dynamic performers—all right here in Northern Utah.

Event Details:

Friday, September 5, 2025 – Dinner & Concert at 6:30 PM

Saturday, September 6, 2025 – Concert-Only at 7:30 PM

Location: Everest Theatre at Young Automotive Group Headquarters, 613 W 500 N, Layton, UT

Tickets: Available now at https://onpitchperformingarts.com

This event is made possible through the generous support of Layton R.A.M.P. Grant, Young Automotive Group, Discover Davis, and Pioneer Theatre Company.

“Having Jenn Colella bring her talent and heart to Layton is a dream for our community,” says Brandon Stauffer, OPPA! Executive Director. “This concert is not only a celebration of Broadway excellence but also a chance for our audiences to connect with an artist who embodies authenticity, passion, and joy.”