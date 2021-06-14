Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley Bring #IMOMSOHARD: The Getaway Tour to the Eccles Center April 2022 

The comedy duo of Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley, creators and stars of the hit Facebook weekly series #IMomSoHard, have announced additional dates for their upcoming #IMOMSOHARD: The Getaway Tour, which has been selling out across the country. Being a mom can be tough, which is why the #IMOMSOHARD duo is excited to give even more moms an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable night out with friends.

Tickets are on sale now online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

No one can make moms feel as uncomfortably normal as Hensley and Smedley. With more than 1.5 million followers on social media and 120 million views of their web series in less than 2 years, the Nebraska natives blend of honesty and humor resonates with moms and dads alike, proving these two have become the hottest tickets in town. One of their most shared episodes - I Swimsuit Season So Hard which featured the moms trying on the summer's hottest/most ridiculous swimwear - garnered over 20 million views and coverage in the world's top news outlets. The duo's #IMOMSOHARD book made The New York Times Best Seller list, and their stand up special is streaming on Amazon Prime. The moms have appeared on a number of national TV shows including The Today Show, Nightline and The Doctors, and were chosen for People Magazine's Best of 2017. They also introduced their hilarious #IMOMSOHARD: The Podcast in 2020 and release new episodes every Tuesday.

In the moms' first mega-year of touring, the duo visited 72 cities in 2017 with their live stand-up show Mom's Night Out - Summer Break Tour. Beginning in the summer of 2018, #IMOMSOHARD hit the road again with their Mom's Night Out: Round 2! Tour which played 53 cities. Due to popular demand, the moms have added 2021 and 2022 dates which will kick off in Maryland, and extend through June of 2022.

"If we learned anything from our first tour, it's that you should never take two families with toddlers in one RV across the US. We also learned that, or were reminded rather, that women ROCK! Our shows have an audience full of comradery and support. Depending on how far we are into the evening, they can also be full of wine. It's a raucous blast and a well-deserved night for moms who are craving that "recently released from prison"- type of evening." -- Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are the comedy duo #IMomSoHard. With a hugely popular web series on Facebook, these two best friends - and moms - talk the good, the bad, and the funny about motherhood, friendship and beyond. The Nebraska natives both have two small children and two regular-sized husbands, so logically, their web series could only take place in a playroom with red wine. Or mimosas. Or chardonnay. A lifetime of teaching, performing, and writing comedy, mashed up with holidays, birthdays, and football Saturdays can only culminate in hilarious, and sometimes too true, stories that have struck a nerve with so many parents. After the massive success of 2017's Mom's Night Out: Summer Break Tour and the launch of Mom's Night Out: Round 2! Tour in 2018, the moms have announced new dates in 2020. The live performance will reflect the casual conversations about motherhood that have made their series so popular. #IMomSoHard is represented by UTA and Management 360.