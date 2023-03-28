FUN HOME Comes to Mid-valley Performing Arts Center in April

The critically-acclaimed Broadway musical Fun Home is set to captivate audiences in Taylorsville, Utah at the Mid-valley Performing Arts Center from April 14-29. It concludes Wasatch Theatre Company's seven-show 25th season and is a late replacement for Richard Greeneberg's Pulitzer-Prize winning Take Me Out. Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, the Tony Award-winning musical explores themes of family, identity, and coming-of-age.

Fun Home follows the story of Alison Bechdel, a Lesbian cartoonist, as she attempts to understand her complicated relationship with her father, a closeted Gay man and the owner of the family funeral home. The musical features a powerful and emotional score by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron. It won numerous awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical, and has been praised for its groundbreaking representation of LGBTQIA+ characters.

Directed by Kacey Spadafora, the production promises to be a powerful and moving theatrical experience.

"We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking musical to the Wasatch stage," said Producer and WTC Executive Director Jim Martin. Fun Home tells a powerful story that resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds. We hope the show will start important conversations about identity, family, and acceptance."

Tickets for Fun Home are now available for purchase online at wasatchtheatre.org or at https://www.saltlakecountyarts.org/events/fun-home/. Don't miss this opportunity to see one of Broadway's most acclaimed productions of the last decade.