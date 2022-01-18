Eccles Theatre Postpones HAMILTON Performances

As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, the Salt Lake City production of HAMILTON at the Eccles Theater has discovered COVID-19 breakthrough cases within the Hamilton Company.

Performances at the Eccles Theater from Tuesday, January 18, 2022 through Sunday, January 23, 2022 are postponed. They ask patrons to please hold onto their tickets while we work to reschedule the shows. There is no other action needed at this time. Details will be emailed as soon as they're available. Performances of the show were also suspended last week due to Covid from Wednesday, January 12th through Sunday, January 16th.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.