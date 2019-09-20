"I have crossed oceans of time to find you."

Director-choreographer Denny Berry gamely takes a stab (pun intended) to breath new life (sorry about that one) into a musical version of Bram Stoker's 1897 epistolary novel, the inspiration for countless adaptations and spin-offs for TV, film and stage over the decades.

With unrequited love as a strong topic to explore in a musical, DRACULA, THE MUSICAL is equal parts rock opera and midnight horror movie screening , with blood and panache both evident. And there's a goofy cowboy.

Broadway's 2004 musical about the Transylvanian blood-sucker a?? by Frank Wildhorn, Don Black and Christopher Hampton a?? received scorching criticism: "The Bat Awakens, Stretches, Yawns" is one of the New York Times' more famous theater headlines and New York Magazine pronounced, "Frank Wildhorn's Dracula sucks."

Reworked in 2014 at the Seoul Arts Center, it was described as a brand-new show getting a world premiere, rather than just a revival of an existing musical, and starred the flaming red-haired K-pop group JYJ member Kim Jun-su. Gone are the trio of Dracula's "wives," replaced by a zombie ensemble of Dracula's "Children of the Night" that follow Dracula Min-Me patterning.

Set in Europe at the end of the Victorian Age, the tale begins at an eerie castle with the arrival of Jonathan Harker (Matthew Rudolph), an earnest London solicitor. Dracula (Chase Quinn), then aged and decrepit, sees a portrait of Mina Murray (Talia Heiss) a?? Jonathan's fiancee a?? and immediately recognizes that she is the reincarnation of Elizabeth, his love from 400 years ago.

Determined to win her love, Dracula drinks Jonathan's blood and regains his youth. That's an important, early plot point. Yet it had to be explained to me why Dracula initially sports a long white braid but then less blood-thirsty reappears in a shorter, white-streaked black wig. Longer fingernails becoming shorter should have been my clue.

If you are going to see a musical about Dracula, you are not going to be looking for a strong storyline. Yet a successfully written musical demands a strong book and equally strong score. Here the script is, well, in a word, scattered.

Mina's gal pal Lucy Westernra (Hayley Cassity) has three suitors - one sweet, one sad, one snoring a?? introduced in the startlingly comic number "How Do You Choose?" But she quickly chooses a husband, not the cowboy. You'd think the spurned men would withdraw but with Van Helsing (Noah Bradford) they form a posse of vampire hunters for the rest of the show.

Dracula should haunt your nightmares. Here he's a hoary mannequin. He's not scary, scandalous or sexy. The tasteful nudity of Kelli O'Hara making her Broadway debut to demonstrate how the Count has taken away their sexual innocence was a memorable aspect of the original stage. There's another scene ripe for an infusion of sexuality that is demure.

The songs are serviceable but the score is overstuffed with power ballads that don't particularly impress. There's no standout "This Is the Moment" (Wildhorn's "Jekyll and Hyde") or "That's What You Call a Dream" (his "Bonnie and Clyde"). There is "Deep in the Darkest Night," a strong companion to "Into the Fire" ("Scarlet Pimpernel").

And consider these lyrics: "I always know what he's thinking/I always know when he's drinking" and "We don't have to go down that road/We don't have to shoulder that great load."

Berry recognizes the distinct luxury she has to stage minor works by major composers (Lloyd Weber's "Beautiful Game," Kander and Ebb's "Steel Pier"). She wants to enrich her audience beyond typical university productions, like BYU's "Into the Woods" and UVU's "Urinetown." The stagecraft here is well-executed and choreography and stage movement is stunning. As with other shows, this is a tremendous opportunity for the actors to create wholly unknown characters.

Each cast member is a trouper. Offering strong performances are Rudolph as Harker. And the women sparkle. Cassity creates a lovely doomed damsel Lucy, and there's the ravishing Heiss as Mina commanding the stage from her first entrance. She shows a real struggle between what she ought to do and the mind-controlling compulsion from Dracula.

But the painfully serious DRACULA book is just boring, merely a filler between musical moments. If only it could be enjoyed à la "Rocky Horror Show" -- with audience shout-outs ("Blood. We Want Blood!" as a suggestion; or each time Cowboy pulls out and shines his revolver or Bowie knife: "Polish it!") and audience props, like throwing rice during the wedding scene and water pistols with each crash of lightening!

That would make DRACULA, in the Transylvanian dialect of Count Drraaakula, totally spektaaakula.





