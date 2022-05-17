BWW Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at Pioneer Theatre Company is Undeniably Satisfying

HELLO, DOLLY! at Pioneer Theatre Company is an undeniably satisfying new production of a delightful classic musical, headlined by the inimitable Paige Davis as Dolly.

HELLO, DOLLY! (book by Michael Stewart, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman) was winner of 10 Tony Awards in 1964, including Best Musical, and subsequently adapted to an Oscar-winning film in 1969. Dolly Gallagher Levi is a widow making her way in the world as a jack of all trades and matchmaker extraordinaire, but she's ready to move on with her life, and she knows just the way to do it, constantly making opportunities to open up panoramic possibilities for herself and all she meets.

Television personality and Broadway performer Paige Davis brings both PERSONALITY and PERFORMER to the role of Dolly in spades, along with a healthy dose of star power. Her dry wit and spot-on timing summon waves of laughter, her tender dramatic monologues are truly touching, and her laudable take on the beloved character deservedly invites thunderous applause.

Also thoroughly enjoyable are the performances of Kris Coleman as Horace Vandergelder, Alexander Mendoza as Cornelius Hackl, Michael J. Rios as Barnaby Tucker, Kelly McCormick as Irene Malloy, and Dori Waymer as Minnie Fay.

The strong ensemble sashays sweetly through director Karen Azenberg's lovely choreography and well-constructed staging, creating an elegant world of yesteryear.

The monochromatic scenic design by James Noone is a vast canvas for expression, with splashes of Cat Tate Starmer's lighting and Eduardo Sicangco's lavish period costumes filling the stage with splendid color.

HELLO, DOLLY! plays through May 28, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Paige Davis (Dolly) and cast of HELLO, DOLLY! Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company.