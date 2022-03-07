BWW Review: BRIGHT STAR at Hale Center Theater Orem is a Spark of Light

BRIGHT STAR at Hale Center Theater Orem summons a spark of light, joy, and hope in devastating darkness.

BRIGHT STAR (music, book, and story by Steve Martin; music, lyrics, and story by Edie Brickell) was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2016. Inspired by a true event, it tells the dual story of a young World War II veteran named Billy Cane, who attempts to convince editor Alice Murphy to publish his stories, and Alice's experiences as a young woman in love in the 1920s. The flavorful, memorable score is a unique brand of Americana that incorporates elements of folk, bluegrass, and Broadway to spin the uplifting tale.

Star Adrien Swenson is a treasure of the Utah theatre scene. She elevates every production that is lucky enough to be graced with her presence, and this one is no exception. She infuses every nuance of her portrayal of Alice Murphy (double cast with Anya Young Wilson) with meaning, and her raw emotion and thrilling vocals are especially impactful in the intimate space.

A lesser leading men would have been left in her dust, but Jadon Webster gives an utterly mesmerizing performance as Jimmy Ray Dobbs (double cast with Benjamin Henderson). His gripping acting, singing, and charisma fill the stage with electricity.

It would be worth seeing the production for these two performances alone, but they are joined by a great supporting cast, and the actors portraying their parents are especially brilliant. These include Dan Hess as Josiah Dobbs (double cast with Stephen Kerr), Jim Dale as Daddy Murphy (double cast with David Kocherhans) and Julie Silvestro as Mama Murphy (double cast with Julie Webb Burgess).

Additional cast highlights include Carter Walker as Billy Cane (double cast with Zack Elzey), Brianna Meikle as Margo Crawford (double cast with Margo Miller), Dustin Bolt as Darryl Ames (double cast with Dayne Joyner), Amelia Rose Moore as Lucy Grant (double cast with Kelsey Phillips Harrison), and Patrick Kintz as Daddy Cane (double cast with Patrick Kintz).

Director Mark Fossen invokes from the actors and evokes in the audience the gamut of human emotion from bliss-filled elation to tear-filled pathos, digging deep into the scene work and tapping into rather than ignoring the power of the music (with music direction by Justin Bills). The enjoyable choreography by Ashley Gardner Carlson understands and amplifies the inherent theatricality of the piece, and it is performed with gusto by the strong ensemble.

The elegantly simple unit set by Cole McClure captures a rustic feeling with the white-painted façade and wrap-around porch of a country home and the added touch of vintage light bulbs hanging above the stage. The lighting by Joseph Governale is warm and artistic, and the costumes by Katherine Chesne are vibrant and expressive. (Although, the occasional mismatch of time periods, such as when ensemble members are wearing '20s clothing during the '40s-set "Asheville," can be distracting.)

The live band is a lovely added touch, and the entire production is like a warm hug both for those for whom "Bright Star" is a sentimental favorite and the many who are experiencing its delights and heartbreaks for the first time.

BRIGHT STAR plays through April 9, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-226-8600 or visit www.haletheater.org.

Photo Credit: L-R Jadon Webster (Jimmy Ray Dobbs) and Adrien Swenson (Alice Murphy). Photo by Suzy O Photography.