Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Nick Hancock - DISNEY CABARET - Sacramento Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Helen Ventura - CABARET NIGHT - Rocklin Community Theatre, Yesenia McNett - A TRIBUTE TO Carole King - Sierra Repertory Theatre, Allison Kelly, Kendra Jo Brook, Maggie Hollinbeck, Morgan Morse, Josh Certo - RAMBLIN' ROSE - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Cassie March - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Staci Arriaga - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Woodland Opera House, Charlie Munday - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre, Rickey Tripp - KINKY BOOTS - Music Circus

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Gail Russell - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Tina Wojcik - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre, Kate Bergh - SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus, Lukas Pirmin Wassmann - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Michael Laun - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Glenn Casale - SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus, Cassie March - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre, Bob Cooner - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Natasha Hause - GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Jerry Lee - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre, Michael Coleman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Sutter Street Theatre, Nicole C. Limon - DANCE NATION - California State University Sacramento

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company



Runners-Up: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Circus, STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Isaiah Leeper - GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Nikki Pendley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House, Rob Brigham - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House, William Brown - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Sandra Gallegos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House



Runners-Up: Ryan Lee - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House, Sean Paxton - DOGFIGHT - Sierra Repertory Theatre, Jonathan Latta - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company



Runners-Up: SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Woodland Opera House, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Ernestine Balisi - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Woodland Opera House



Runners-Up: Ben Roseberry - SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus, Timothy Stewart - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company, Jordan Plumb - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rocklin Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Isabella Chang - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Ania Mieskowska - OUR TOWN - Woodland Opera House, Heather Clark - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Sutter Street Theatre, Shannon Mahoney - GLORIA - Capital Stage Company

Best Play

Winner: GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company



Runners-Up: STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre, AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Sutter Street Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tijana Bjelajac - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Yoon Bae - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre, Robert Pickering - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House, Joey Vincent / Berlin Fraser - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Josh Hilliard - IN THE HEIGHTS - Woodland Opera House



Runners-Up: Christian Savage - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rocklin Community Theatre, Emma Bramble - GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company, Tatiana Covington-Parra - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Natasha Hause - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company



Runners-Up: TJ Fassler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - State Theatre Acting Company, Emily Koch - SECRET GARDEN - Broadway at Music Circus, Brenda O'Brien - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sierra Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Tory Scroggins - FENCES - Sacramento Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Maryann Curmi - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sierra Repertory Theatre, Melinda Parrett - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Sierra Repertory Theatre, Janet Motenko - GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR - Sierra Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: THE DESCENDENTS - Rocklin Community Theatre, FROZEN, JR. - Woodland Opera House, THE MUSIC MAN - Roseville Theatre Arts Academy

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Woodland Opera House



Runners-Up: Music Circus, Sutter Street Theatre, State Theatre Acting Company