The National Tour of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Comes To Folsom

Winner of four Tony Awards, including best choreography, this loving tribute to the Oscar winning film finds an American soldier and a mysterious French woman in Paris, looking to begin again after World War II.

The unforgettable music of George and Ira Gershwin songs punctuate the production, with a??"I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," "Stairway to Paradise" and orchestral selections including "Concerto in F," "2nd Prelude," "2nd Rhapsody," a??"The Cuban Overture" and "An American In Paris."

In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret - and realizes he is not her only suitor.

The national tour of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS will star Branson Bice as Jerry Mulligan and Fiona Claire Huber as Lise Dassin, with Daniel Cardenasas Henri Baurel, TJ Lamando as Adam Hochberg, Bella Muller as Milo Davenport, Jesse Graham Galas as Madame Baurel, Chris Carstenas Monsieur Baurel, Kyle James Adam as Mr. Z, and Maureen Duke as Olga. Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss and features breathtaking new choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright with video design by Jon Infante. Lighting is by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Keith Nielsen, and casting by Alison Franck.

Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888.





