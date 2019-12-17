THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Extended Through January 5 At

Due to popular demand performances for THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY will now extend through January 5, 2020. Tickets available now!

Capital Stage presents the Sacramento Premiere of THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY.

Co-founding member Peter Mohrmann directs this next installment of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's Christmas at Pemberley series.

The cast features returning Capital Stage actors Brittni Barger and Noah Thompson, and features debuts from Melissa Brausch, Kate Morton, Stephanie McVay, Rob Salas, and Colin Sphar.

It's Christmas at Pemberley again in a new companion piece to Gunderson & Melcon's holiday hit MISS BENNET! THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY takes us downstairs where servants are bustling with the arrival of holiday guests. In the warmth of the Darcy kitchen, family secrets are revealed and loyalties are tested. A bright new holiday tale full of mirth, wit, and the power of giving back to others.

Tickets are currently available at the Capital Stage Box Oi??ce, by phone at 916-995-5464, or online at capstage.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You