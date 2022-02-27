Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sutter Street Theatre Stages THE BEST MAN

pixeltracker

The production runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays form March 4th through March 20th.

Feb. 27, 2022  
Sutter Street Theatre Stages THE BEST MAN

Sutter Street Theatre and Kauffmans' Give Us A Hand Productions are set to present The Best Man by Gore Vidal from March 4th through March 20th. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 4:00pm. For tickets, visit the theatre's website here or call (916) 353-1001. The Sutter Street Theatre is located at 717 Sutter Street, Folsom CA 95630. Featured in the production are Stephen Kauffman, Alison Loeprich, Tom Loeprich, Lisa Schwenk, and Mark Ludwig.

In Gore Vidal's award-winning play, The Best Man, William Russell, the ex-Secretary of State, is a wit and scholar with high liberal principles, beloved of the eggheads and suspected by practical politicians. Joseph Cantwell is a ruthless and hard-driving young man, a dirty fighter who will let no scruples stand in the way of his ambitions. And Arthur Hockstader is an ex-President, who loves politics for their own sake, admires a rough-and-tumble battle more than a chivalrous one and is determined to have the final say in the selection of his party's candidate.

Cantwell has got hold of papers indicating that his rival once suffered from a mental crackup, which he is all set to use. Then his scrupulous antagonist comes across some incriminating evidence about Cantwell, which he is loath to produce. The scruples don't appeal to the ex-President Hockstader, who enjoys seeing the boys fight. All of this provides the framework for some vivid and intense scenes in which Mr. Vidal contrasts the minds, emotions and fighting spirits of the two candidates. Will the "Best Man" become the next President of the United States? The Best Man is as topical today as when it was released in 1960.

Photo Credits: Allen Schmeltz

Pictured: Left to right, sitting- Stephen Kauffman, Alison Loeprich, and Tom Loeprich. Standing- Lisa Schwenk, Mark Ludwig.



Related Articles View More Sacramento Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson

More Hot Stories For You

  • Society for the Performing Arts Presents SW!ING OUT
  • DRAGONS LOVE TACOS Announced For Spring Break At MST!
  • Houston Grand Opera Open's Robert Wilson Production Of TURANDOT April 22
  • EDUCATING RITA Comes to The Texas Repertory Theatre in March