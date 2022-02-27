Sutter Street Theatre Stages THE BEST MAN

Sutter Street Theatre and Kauffmans' Give Us A Hand Productions are set to present The Best Man by Gore Vidal from March 4th through March 20th. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 4:00pm. For tickets, visit the theatre's website here or call (916) 353-1001. The Sutter Street Theatre is located at 717 Sutter Street, Folsom CA 95630. Featured in the production are Stephen Kauffman, Alison Loeprich, Tom Loeprich, Lisa Schwenk, and Mark Ludwig.

In Gore Vidal's award-winning play, The Best Man, William Russell, the ex-Secretary of State, is a wit and scholar with high liberal principles, beloved of the eggheads and suspected by practical politicians. Joseph Cantwell is a ruthless and hard-driving young man, a dirty fighter who will let no scruples stand in the way of his ambitions. And Arthur Hockstader is an ex-President, who loves politics for their own sake, admires a rough-and-tumble battle more than a chivalrous one and is determined to have the final say in the selection of his party's candidate.

Cantwell has got hold of papers indicating that his rival once suffered from a mental crackup, which he is all set to use. Then his scrupulous antagonist comes across some incriminating evidence about Cantwell, which he is loath to produce. The scruples don't appeal to the ex-President Hockstader, who enjoys seeing the boys fight. All of this provides the framework for some vivid and intense scenes in which Mr. Vidal contrasts the minds, emotions and fighting spirits of the two candidates. Will the "Best Man" become the next President of the United States? The Best Man is as topical today as when it was released in 1960.

Photo Credits: Allen Schmeltz

Pictured: Left to right, sitting- Stephen Kauffman, Alison Loeprich, and Tom Loeprich. Standing- Lisa Schwenk, Mark Ludwig.