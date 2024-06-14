Sacramento Shakespeare Festival to Present JULIUS CAESAR in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sacramento Shakespeare Festival will present Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare, from July 5 through July 28. Julius Caesar opens Friday, July 5 at 7:30 pm, and also performs on July 6, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 at 7:30 pm, and July 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 2:00 pm. All performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sacramento City College at 3835 Freeport Blvd. Ticket prices for Julius Caesar are $20 General Admission; $15 for Seniors, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for Students.

Tickets may be purchased online, or in-person one hour before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at www.sacramentoshakespeare.net.

We were dark in 2020. In 2021, we performed live in the Art Court Courtyard, and live-streamed our performances to an audience at home; and we offered zoom productions of three original Shakespeare-inspired plays. In 2022, we did a full production of Shakespeare, and a fully staged reading of an original play on the Auditorium stage. Last year, we moved into the Art Court Theatre still live and in person. And we are there again!

THE PLAY

Julius Caesar

﻿“Friends, Romans, Countrymen, lend me your ears.”

Jealous conspirators convince Caesar’s friend Brutus to join their assassination plot against Caesar. To stop Caesar from gaining too much power, Brutus and the conspirators kill Caesar on the Ides of March. Mark Antony drives Brutus and the conspirators out of Rome, and there is war.

Still Shakespeare's original text, but set in 1922 Italy, as the rise of fascism propelled Italy toward World War II.

THE PLAYWRIGHT

William Shakespeare was an English playwright, poet and, actor. Born in Stratford-upon-Avon, he moved to London, where his plays were produced as early as 1592. His early plays were primarily comedies and histories, and are regarded as some of the best works produced in these genres; and his Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Othello, King Lear, and Macbeth are considered to be among the finest works in the English language.

THE PRODUCTION

Julius Caesar is directed by Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin and Christine Nicholson. The Festival's artistic team includes Shawn Weinsheink (Scenic Design), Nicole Sivell (Costume Design), and Isaiah Leeper (Lighting Design).

ABOUT SACRAMENTO SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

The Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, which is produced by City Theatre at Sacramento City College, strives to provide top quality Shakespeare performances and training to the Sacramento community, utilizing the resources, teachers, and students of the Theatre Department, and including the most experienced and professional artists in the Sacramento area. We produce full-length plays on campus, and shorter versions of Shakespeare's plays that travel to classes and community centers throughout the region. And we host an on-site High School Internship Program.

