Sacramento Ballet's Visions Series to Present COURSE OF ACTION World Premiere

Sacramento Ballet's Visions series (March 31 - April 2, 2023) brings a newly commissioned, world premiere by renowned choreographer Jermaine Maurice Spivey titled COURSE OF ACTION. The program also showcases Penny Saunders' innovative Ghost Light and Extremely Close, a mesmerizing contemporary dance work by Alejandro Cerrudo that is staged with fascinating full-motion vertical walls and dramatically lit white feathers. SacBallet's Artistic/Executive Director, Anthony Krutzkamp, will debut his new pas de deux composition, Similar, for two dancers.

"Sacramento Ballet keeps track of global dance innovations and Visions is a program in that spirit that is designed to give our audiences a taste of what is happening now," said Anthony Krutzkamp, Sacballet's Artistic/Executive Director. "We called the series 'Visions' because we are showcasing creative concepts from visionary choreographers who are changing the face of American dance as we know it. Visions promises to be exhilarating, exciting and ultimately rewarding for both the dancers and our audiences."

COURSE OF ACTION by Jermaine Maurice Spivey is a world premiere commission which includes the entirety of SacBallet's company and features an original experiential score made by the artist himself. An award-winning dancer, educator and choreographer - who has worked with acclaimed Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite - Mr. Spivey has studied at Juilliard, danced extensively in Europe and staged works around the world. He is an Artist in Residence faculty of University of Southern California's Kaufman School of Dance. Mr. Spivey is working closely with the dancers to bring this new commission to Sacramento. Lauded lighting designer Trad Burns (Walt Disney World, The Wizard of Oz ballet) will contribute his talents to this new piece.

Ghost Light by Penny Saunders revolves around the theatrical superstition that theaters are inhabited by ghosts, prompting companies to leave stages lit after closing to allow specters to perform, while staving off production curses. In Ghost Light, audiences get to see what might happen when the phantoms come out to play, set to the music of composers Alexandre Desplat, Mark Mothersbaugh, David Hirschfelder, J.S. Bach and Traffic Quintet. Ms. Saunders is currently an Artist in Residence at University of Southern California's Kaufman School of Dance as well as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at The University of Utah School of Dance.

Extremely Close by Alejandro Cerrudo is a study in interactivity as dancers navigate a continually shape-shifting stage scenario featuring fascinating full-motion vertical walls and dramatically lit white feathers. Set to music by composers Philip Glass and Dustin O'Halloran, Cerrudo's fast-moving and mesmerizing staging stirs moods and emotions that have been recognized by dancers and audiences across the U.S. Mr. Cerrudo is currently Artistic Director of Charlotte Ballet (VA) and his latest creation, It Starts Now, premiered at New York's Joyce Theater in 2020.

Similar by SacBallet Artistic/Executive Anthony Krutzkamp premieres a pas de deux, his new work for two dancers. It is crafted as an intense, technically challenging and expressive celebration of the married life journey, inspired by the enduring love and heartfelt commitments that bond relationships.

WHEN: March 31 - April 2, 2023

WHERE: The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA.

For more information: https://bstreettheatre.org/



TICKETING INFORMATION



Individual tickets for Visions are still available. Get tickets early for best seating opportunities. For more information, please call the box office at 916-552-5810 or visit:

https://sacballet.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S8X00000T0c7IUAR

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sacramento Ballet delivers high-quality, world stage-worthy ballet, dance, education, and outreach initiatives. A modern, forward-leaning organization which respects its past while welcoming the future, Sacramento Ballet aims to unite, include and inspire its diverse audiences. Connecting cultures with the positive power of live dance performance, it expands its reach to audiences via regional programming, community outreach and educational activities. Guided by Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp - an innovative choreographer who raised the image and reputation of the Kansas City Dance Festival, Moving Arts Kansas City and Moving Arts Cincinnati - Sacramento Ballet's 68th season will be unforgettable.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO BALLET:

A highly regarded cultural asset renowned for artistic quality, Sacramento Ballet attracts approximately 80,000 people to performances annually. Deeply committed to the Capitol region for nearly 70 years, it conducts extensive outreach, educational and public engagement projects. It is the only local arts organization to maintain a residency of artists as well as maintaining a respected conservatory of dance - School of Sacramento Ballet - enabling it to deliver world class programming for the community. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, it is funded by individual donations, corporate, foundation and government support. For more information visit www.sacballet.org.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO BALLET'S SECOND COMPANY:

Under the direction of acclaimed dancer and respected instructor Jill Krutzkamp, Sacramento Ballet's newly formed Second Company launches this season. Second Company is the umbrella company for Trainee Project and its select group of six featured dancers: SB2. A proving ground for pre-professional training, distinctive programming and repertoire will be specially selected and choreographed for them. Twenty classically trained, aspiring artists who auditioned to join Second Company will regularly perform with the company, while they train and hone their skills for careers with major dance companies. Sacramento Ballet's respected reputation for professional career development is attracting young dancers from across the U.S. and California. Second Company aims to inspire expanded audiences with the passion and drive of these young dancers as they grow and gain the skills and confidence necessary for a life career in dance.