Rise Up Theatre Company Presents NUNSENSE Next Month

Performances run February 3-5, 2023.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Rise Up Theatre Company will reprise the recent production of Nunsense, a musical comedy by Dan Goggin.

The show will run from the weekend of February 3-5, 2023: Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 8:15pm; and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm. All performances will take place at 8150 Industrial Ave Bldg A, Roseville, CA 95678. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217315®id=122&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Friseuptheatrecompany.ticketspice.com%2Fnunsense-reprise?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Nunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns putting on a fundraiser. Sadly, the majority of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns - ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert- stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed.




