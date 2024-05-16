Marin Theatre Company Offers Summer Camps For Children This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Parents seeking a fun and educational camp for their artistically inclined child have an opportunity this summer in Mill Valley. Marin Theatre will host four programs for 2nd grade to 12th grade students this June and July: Musical Makers (June 17-28), Theatre Camp - 2nd-5th Grade (July 8-19, two one-week sessions), Theatre Camp - 6th-8th Grade (July 8-19, two one-week sessions), and Teen Camp (July 22-26). The camps, staged by Marin Theatre Company staff, are chockfull of theatre activities for children and youths. Each program is taught by theatre professionals who foster and encourage the campers’ creativity and imagination as well as teach basic performance skills. For more information, the public may visitMarinTheatre.org, email education@marintheatre.org or call 415-322-6026.

“Marin Theatre has created innovative and socially significant plays for nearly 60 years, and that mission also applies to our summer camps,” said Marin Theatre Education Programs Manager Euan Ashley. “We want our students at summer camp to enhance their theatre and storytelling abilities and discover the power of theatre. Our activities are supervised by some of the brightest theatre professionals. The skills our campers learn will make them better future theatremakers and provide them with important everyday life skills.”

Marin Theatre’s summer camp will begin with Musical Makers, a two-week program running from June 17 to 28, where students in grades three to fivecollaborate to create their own special musical featuring songs from beloved stage musicals. Throughout the camp, students will learn about acting, singing, choreography, and script creation to prepare for the premiere of their final production for their loved ones.

This will be followed by Theatre Camp - 2nd-5th Grade, providing action-packed one-week experiences (available in two sessions July 8 to 19). This fun, interactive theatre camp shares the fundamentals of theatre along with important life skills, culminating in a showcase for parents, friends, and family at the conclusion of the camp. For older youth, Marin Theatre hosts Theatre Camp - 6th to 8th Grade (also available in two sessions July 8 to 19), offering middle school students the opportunity to build upon their theatre skills and develop abilities in morale and communication. At the conclusion of camp, all campers will collaborate to present a one-of-a-kind performance.

Teen Camp is a day program from July 22 to 26 for theatre students wanting to hone their craft. These teenage campers will receive instructions from professionals to help develop their performance skills, which include script analysis, character development, rehearsal techniques, performance etiquette, and the opportunity to rehearse a monologue that can be utilized in future auditions.

