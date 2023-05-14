Review: Chasing the Clouds Away With AVENUE Q at Rise Up Theatre Company

Sunny Days Stay Through May 27th

By:
Can you tell me how to get, how to get to...Avenue Q? It's a wondrous place where puppets and humans coexist peacefully and harmoniously. Most of the time. This salacious spoof of Sesame Street opened on Broadway in 2003 and won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Twenty years later, its themes are still as funny and relevant as ever. Luckily, it's playing at Rise Up Theatre Company in Rancho Cordova, so you have a chance to meet this irreverent cast of characters until May 27.

This motley mishmash of humans and monsters is led by the puppet Princeton, a recent college grad who is searching for his purpose in life, and Kate Monster, a (you guessed it) monster who is pursuing her dream of opening a school for (you guessed it) monsters. Princeton is played by Peter DeMarzio, one of the most impressive finds I've seen in community theatre. His lament, "What Do You Do With a B.A. in English?" (answer: you write theatre reviews) is quickly answered with "It Sucks To Be Me," beginning the show's delicious descent into debauchery and political incorrectness. Kate Monster is the beguiling Christina Martinez, who infuses Kate with just the right combination of naivete and spunk. There's a tigress lurking beneath the shy exterior, and Martinez lets it escape when her newfound romance is threatened by resident slut Lucy, who is performed with impressive vocals by Morgan Bartoe. Audience favorites "If You Were Gay" and "Everyone's A Little Bit Racist" will keep you laughing until you're treated to the treasure that is "The Internet is for Porn." Galvanized by an Oscar the Grouch/Cookie Monster hybrid named Trekkie Monster (portrayed with a delightful growling authenticity by Daniel Zink), the male residents of Avenue Q work to convince Kate that the web is for more than Amazon and stocks.

The entire cast's diverse talents are showcased by a cleverly functional set by Walter Pierson and handmade puppets by Clare Radford and William Palitti. Director Courtney Conklin has filled a niche for community theatre in Rancho Cordova with her up-and-coming Rise Up Theatre Company and this wittily uproarious production of Avenue Q. I can tell you how to get, how to get to Avenue Q, but do it before it closes on May 27.

Tickets and more information may be found by visiting Rise Up Theatre Company's website at RiseUpTheatreCo.com, or by visiting in person at The MACC at 10191 Mills Station Rd.

Photo credit: Josh Pierson




Harris Center for the Arts to Host ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL in June Photo
Harris Center for the Arts to Host ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL in June

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present Asleep at the Wheel on Sunday, June 11, at 7:30 pm.

Sutter Street Theatre Receives Record BIG DAY OF GIVING Donations Photo
Sutter Street Theatre Receives Record BIG DAY OF GIVING Donations

Sutter Street Theatre, located in Historic Folsom, exceeded their goal in the recent Big Day of Giving, having received $20,000 in donations. 

Review: B Street Theatres BROKE-OLOGY Reminds Us of Our Riches Photo
Review: B Street Theatre's BROKE-OLOGY Reminds Us of Our Riches

The most shocking thing about getting older is that everyone else is getting older, too. Our parents, who once seemed so strong and commanding, reverse their roles and become the dependents. How do we care for them as they once cared for us? How do we find a balance between duty to them and staying true to ourselves? These are central themes explored in Nathan Louis Jackson’s Broke-ology, now playing at the B Street Theatre.

Sierra Stages Presents THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE Photo
Sierra Stages Presents THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

Sierra Stages will present The Beauty Queen of Leenane as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by playwright Martin McDonagh, this fierce and funny show won the Olivier Award for Best Play, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, winning four of them.


