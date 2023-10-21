Review: ARCHDUKE Reigns at Capital Stage

Tuberculosis and assassination may seem like an odd combination, but they pair surprisingly well in Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke, a historical re-imagining of the pivotal event that helped to ignite World War I. On June 28, 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, were killed by young revolutionaries who hoped for a united Slavic state. As the Archduke was heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, his death marked a decline in diplomatic relations with Serbia, eventually forcing Russia, France, and Germany to take sides, and catapulting the globe into inevitable war. Archduke examines how those in power manipulate those who are desperate, young, and impressionable to risk everything through exploitation and false promises.

It takes a while, though, before the script gets to the meat of the show. In a fairly long and curious opening scene, Gavrilo (John Lamb) finds himself in an abandoned building, where he is soon joined by another young man, Nedjelko (Cole Winslow). They realize that they have been sent there by the same doctor, a mysterious figure who is never seen but is pivotal in steering the trajectory of the young men’s lives. The reason for their meeting soon becomes clear as Gavrilo presents a bloody handkerchief, a gift bestowed upon him by the doctor to contain the offerings of the consumption that is slowly taking Gavrilo’s life. Nedjelko has also been diagnosed with tuberculosis, and the two men spend some time talking about the feelings that come with being a “lunger,” while waiting for the man the doctor promised them would come to reveal the meaning of life. When Trifko (Chris Sharpe) finally arrives, he does not bring the expected insight. Instead, he boasts of his survival as a lunger due to the robust meals and warm bed provided by his benefactor, Dragutin “Apis” Dimitrijevic (Scott Coopwood) and his housekeeper, Sladjana (Jamie Jones). The anticipation of a warm meal is enough to lure Gavrilo and Nedjelko to accompany Trifko back to Apis’ lair. This is where the party truly gets started, with Coopwood’s perfectly narcissistic Apis breathing life into the show with gallows humor and a steely resolve to unify Slavs by breeding martyrs. His powerful psychological pull and comical befuddlement towards the three simpletons in his charge are rivaled only by the wonderfully unibrowed and mustachioed Jones. Her Sladjava is a study in hilarity and polarity, marrying superstition with wisdom and nurturing with tough love (Here’s some pudding, eat it! Now I will chop your arm off.). She is Mother Superior and Elphaba mixed into one, stirring fear in even those who revel in disemboweling others while concocting healing potions and dispensing sage advice. Well, except for her take on cats.

Once Archduke hits its stride it’s unstoppable, much like the momentum that propels the three young men forward from the time they encounter the doctor until the train delivers them to Sarajevo. Its modern parallels lead one to recognize how disillusioned youth can fall prey to the power of suggestion and the promise of infamy. Joseph’s fictional backstory boasts an acerbic wit and clever dialogue that is delivered flawlessly by a top-notch cast. Once again, Cap Stage has produced a royal winner.

Archduke plays at Capital Stage through November 12th. More information and tickets may be found online at the link below, by telephone at (916) 995-5464, or in person at the Box Office at 2215 J Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Charr Crail