Placer Repertory Theater to Present Sneak-Peek Reading of Kevin Foster's New Solo Show

Placer Repertory Theater will share a sneak peek stage-reading of Kevin Foster's solo show, slated for World Premiere in 2022, with a post-show Q&A and opportunity for the audience to provide feedback and meet the actor/playwright on Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. in the Parkview meeting room at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin, CA, with tickets available HERE!

This work, commissioned by Placer Repertory Theater in 2021, tells the hilarious yet powerful story of Kevin Foster's journey through romance and heartbreak, from mental illness to clarity. "Art has the potential to plumb the depths of the psyche. I became an artist because I am inspired by those who can comfort others by being vulnerable; in the same vein, I hope to contribute something meaningful through sharing my experiences," said Kevin Foster, the actor/playwright. This work is recommended for ages 13 and up.

"Kevin's persona for this production as a sometimes-unreliable narrator adds a fascinating perspective shift as we view events as if through a kaleidoscope: from Kevin's perspective when in distress, Kevin's perspective when healthy, as well as third-party perspectives of the characters who interact with Kevin onstage, all played by Kevin - which is the beauty and complexity of any solo show," said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director.

Ultimately, Kevin has a message of light and hope to impart, and audiences will leave feeling uplifted. For more information, or to procure tickets for this stage reading of Kevin's solo show and attend the post-show Q&A, please CLICK HERE.

Placer Repertory Theater is the professional theater company that recently produced "New Beginnings" the Placer County railroad history play in which Kevin Foster played Mr. Bridgers the newspaper reporter and is currently in rehearsals for the stage reading of Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of the Four, which performs November 13 at the Veteran's Hall in Roseville, in which Kevin Foster plays Dr. Watson.