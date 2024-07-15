Placer Rep Storytellers Family Theater Shares Two Stories at July Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two engaging stories, “Pinocchio” and “Gingerbread Boy,” will be read and interactively performed by Placer Repertory Theater on July 27 in the Parkview Event Room at Johnson-Springview Park, 5460 5th St, Rocklin, as part of the Storytellers Family Theater program that may be booked to perform on weekday evenings or weekend mornings and afternoons in venues throughout Placer County.

“We are so excited to share this engaging and interactive theatrical experience with a local audience!” said Producing Artistic Director Teresa Stirling Forsyth. Gingerbread Boy is an outlaw character archetype acting contrary to society's expectations, and Pinocchio is the “innocent” or naïve archetype, who learns lessons through harsh consequences for poor decision making.” Each character pursues selfish desires through willful self-interest and/or ignorance.”

Post-show discussion topics may include consequences, critical thinking and perspective taking, in addition to the opportunity for audience members to meet and ask questions of the performers. Like Disney's animated movie, Tangled, the cast of professional actors bring the story to life in a joyful and engaging way so it is entertaining for both student and adult audiences.

Performers to take part in the July 27 Storytellers Family Theater include Anne Merino, award-winning choreographer, writer and performer, and Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Rep who toured internationally as an actor/singer/dancer before developing her skills as a director/playwright. FMI: Visit the Eventbrite listing: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storytellers-family-theater-tickets-928135366867.

Venues and scholastic entities interested in booking Placer Repertory Theater's 2024-2025 season productions or School Tours and Family Theater shows, may contact BoxOffice@placerrep.org or visit the company web site: PlacerRep.org.

Placer Repertory Theater (PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding area, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region.

Comments