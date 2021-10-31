Local Audio Theatre Company Markiewitz Audioworks Brings Works Of Edgar Allan Poe To Life

A new audio theatre company has hit the airwaves in Sacramento while bringing classic works of Edgar Allan Poe to listeners everywhere.

Their third work, "Manuscript Found in a Bottle" is being offered for free on the Markiewitz Audioworks Presents YouTube channel and their first two stories, "The Raven" and "The Cask of Amontillado" are available on CD and MP3 by visiting their website. A product of the pandemic, this audio theatre group is bringing a new experience to Sacramento listeners.

Jason Markiewitz, owner and director of Markiewitz Audioworks, is an Elly-nominated actor in Sacramento, a member of SARTA, and has narrated audiobooks for local, national, and New York Times Bestselling authors. He formed his audio theatre company in January 2021 with a vision of bringing a unique perspective to classic works of fiction. Using experienced professionals in the acting, sound effects, graphic design, and music specialties, his dramatizations have been highly regarded by professional reviewers and listeners alike. AudiobookReviewer.com said of his work, "If you enjoy dramatization and vintage literature, this is a must listen." He hopes to bring his works to a broader audience including school presentations and live events in the coming year.

Beginning with "The Raven" which was released in July, Markiewitz Audioworks has gone on to produce "The Cask of Amontillado" and "Manuscript Found in a Bottle" which were released today, Halloween2021. The classic stories "The Tell-tale Heart" and "The Masque of the Red Death" will complete the project and which will be released as a 5-story collection in early 2022. To check out their products, listen to samples, purchase your own copy, schedule an event, or to just learn more, visit www.MarkiewitzAudioworks.com or contact them by email at MarkiewitzAudioworks@gmail.com.