Linda Hoschler of Rocklin Fine Arts Headlines Collaboration LAB

Regional glass artist and President of Rocklin Fine Arts, Linda Hoschler, is the headliner for the June 23 Collaboration LAB event and open stage show. Linda’s works are shown throughout the greater Sacramento region where she works with area nonprofits to create and support opportunities for visual artists. She and other creatives will address the monthly theme for June’s Collaboration LAB “Sustenance: How do you sustain your work – keep it moving forward?” Presenters and open stage performers may share how they each sustain their creative process. After a few key presenters and the headliner, host Matt Heyer encourages audience members to share their talent on the open stage. Creatives from all artistic and cultural disciplines, and general audience members, are welcome to this FREE event.

Among the pre-booked guests joining Linda Hoschler are Filmmaker / Actor / Musician Mark Hoffman who will share a few scenes from a film and share an instrumental music performance, followed Comedian Funny Robert who will not only perform a brief comedy set, but will also lead the audience in a voluntary activity to write their own joke, train them in the delivery of that joke and how to riff with an audience. During the open stage, we anticipate a few musicians and encourage all creatives from writers and visual artists to all types of performers who seek to share their talent and work with a happy, fun, warmly receptive gathering.

All who attend the June 23 LAB may have a free slice of pizza on Placer Rep and may be eligible to win the monthly drawing. This month, the giftbag donations are from local businesses, including Starbucks donations, and tickets to the Placer Rep New Works Showcase on July 15, a giftbag worth over $50. Presenters and attendees must reserve their FREE seats in advance on Eventbrite.com and be present during the drawing to be eligible to win.

