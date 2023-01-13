Harris Center For The Arts Announces VICKI LAWRENCE AND MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW And BILLY BOB THORNTON & THE BOXMASTERS

Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts has announced two exciting new shows for our 2022-2023 season. Tickets for both of these additional events will be on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 12:00 PM. Tickets are currently on sale for previously confirmed shows mentioned later in this release.

VICKI LAWRENCE AND MAMA: A Two-Woman Show - Saturday, April 1, 8:00 PM. Emmy Award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation. Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Vicki went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of "The Carol Burnett Show."

In the seventh season, and hundreds of hilarious sketches later, at the ripe old age of 24, Vicki created her most endearing character to date, Thelma Harper, or "Mama" as she is better known to her fans. After the Burnett Show, Vicki went on to star in "Mama's Family," which consistently topped the ratings for its entire six-year run of original shows.

The unprecedented ratings for the "Carol Burnett Showstopper Special," which delighted more than 50 million viewers, convinced Ms. Lawrence that the time is right to take Mama out of the closet, dust off her sensible shoes, and hit the road with her new touring production. Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, "is a mixture of stand-up comedy, music, and my observations about real life," she explains. All the while she approaches everything with her characteristic sense of humor, reminding us all that "Life is much too serious to be taken seriously!"

On stage Vicki has appeared in numerous productions, including Carousel, Send Me No Flowers, No, No, Nanette, Chapter Two, Hello Dolly, I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on The Road, Annie Get Your Gun, and live from the Grand Ole Opry, Nunsense 3: The Jamboree, which aired on TNN.

The multi-talented entertainer is mostly known for her acting and comedic talents, but she also earned a gold record for the 1973 hit, "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia."

Individual tickets range from $52-$87.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters - Thursday, June 1. The Boxmasters are an Americana Rock and Roll band featuring actor-musician Billy Bob Thornton and award-winning engineer J.D. Andrew. In addition to being one of our nation's most acclaimed actors, Bud (Billy Bob) Thornton is also recognized for his musical talents. He has recorded four solo albums and appeared on numerous recordings by other artists. Thornton's partner J.D. Andrew is a Grammy Award-winning recording engineer whose credits include The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, The Pussycat Dolls, Will Kimbrough, Tommy Womack, Guy Clark, and more.

In 2007, Thornton and Andrew formed The Boxmasters, to satisfy their craving for '60s beats. They have recorded an impressive and diverse catalogue of music that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, including The Beatles, The Byrds, Beach Boys, The Mothers of Invention, and more.

As a touring band, The Boxmasters have cultivated a rabid cult fanbase across the United States and Canada, opening for the likes of ZZ Top, Steve Miller, and George Thorogood. Two appearances at Levon Helm's "Midnight Ramble" in Woodstock, New York were highlight performances for the band, as well as the "Ramble at The Ryman" that Levon hosted in 2008.

Recalling the creation of the title track on the album Help...I'm Alive, Bud says, "It's been difficult for people to live in this world for the past few years. Normally you hear someone cry out 'Help, I'm drowning' or 'Help, I'm dying.' The song is a tongue-in-cheek way of saying, 'Wow it sucks being here right now.' Well, okay, it's really not so tongue-in-cheek."

"We were having the best tour of our careers before we had to stop due to the coronavirus," says J.D. "So we are very excited to get back out there and in front of the fans."

Individual tickets range from $47-$82. General Public on-sale date is January 18.2023.

Previously announced 2023 HCA Presents events include:

The Simon & Garfunkel Story - Thursday, January 19, 8:00 PM. SOLD OUT.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel, Musical Valentines - Friday, January 20, 2023, 8:00 PM. Musical Valentines - Love inspired music of Chopin, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, and more! Individual tickets range from $21-$47.

The Marshall Tucker Band - Friday, January 27, 2023, 8:00 PM. SOLD OUT.

Tower of Power - Thursday, February 9, 8:00 PM. SOLD OUT.

GREASE, The Musical - February 16-19, various times. Bursting with hits including "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "You're the One That I Want," this exciting new production reignites the energy and joy of the show for a new generation. Individual tickets range from $67-$117.

National Geographic Live! Keith Ladzinski - Force of Nature - Thursday, March 9, 2023, 7:30 PM. From the towering mountains of the Himalaya to the slot canyons and stone arches of the desert, Keith Ladzinski, adventure photographer and filmmaker, is renowned for his ability to get the shot in some of the world's most inaccessible and inhospitable environments. Individual tickets range from $37-$52.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel, American Pianistic Treasures - Friday, March 24, 2023, 8:00 PM. The rarely heard solo piano version Gershwin made of his ever-popular Rhapsody in Blue, the Maple Leaf Rag of Scott Joplin, and music of Leonard Bernstein. Individual tickets range from $21-$47.

Voctave - Saturday, March 25, 2023, 8:00 PM. This 11-member a cappella sensation is known for its gorgeous performances of Disney and Broadway hits and millions of social media fans. Individual tickets range from $51-$81.

NEW* - National Geographic Live! Brian Skerry - Secret of the Whales - Thursday, March 30, 2023, 7:30 PM. Dive deep into the groundbreaking science of whale families-and their startlingly human parallels-through the awe-inspiring work of celebrated National Geographic Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry. Individual tickets range from $37-$52.

*This event replaces the previously scheduled National Geographic Live! Rae Wynn-Grant - Secret Life of Bears. Tickets already purchased will be honored for the new speaker.

Ladies Night 2023 with Sheena Easton & Taylor Dayne - Sunday, April 30, 2023, 8:00 PM. Between them, this dynamic duo has garnered nine Grammy Award nominations, two Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, one American Music Award, six Platinum albums, five Gold albums, 39 Billboard top 20 singles, and 11 Billboard #1 singles. Individual tickets range from $62-$92.

National Geographic Live! David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes - Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice - Thursday, May 11, 2023 7:30 PM. Explore rarely seen undersea worlds with two photographers creating a visual voice for the world's oceans. Individual tickets range from $37-$52.

