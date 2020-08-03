Elly Award Nominees Announced

Woodland Opera House received 47 Elly nominations at SARTA’s Virtual Elly Nomination Announcement Pajama Party.

Despite the hundred-degree heat, four plucky SARTA board members took turns announcing this year's Elly Awards Nominees -- in their pajamas!!! Four hundred twenty-one (421) Elly nominees for the 2019-20 season (shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic) were announced on Sunday, August 2, 2020 beginning at 7pm at a secret outdoor location. This year's theme for the 38th annual Virtual Elly Awards is Pajama Party.

During the 2019-20 season 151 shows were submitted by 61 theatres before Elly judging had to be suspended due to shelter in place orders in mid-March 2020. Forty-eight (48) theatres and 82 productions received nominations. The six (6) community theatres receiving the most nominations included:

Woodland Opera House (47) - (25 Adult programs, 22 Youth Programs)

Sutter Street Theatre (37) - (3 Adult Programs; 34 Youth Programs)

Rocklin Community Theatre (32) - (9 Adult Programs, 23 Youth Programs)

Roseville Theatre Arts Academy (22) - (1 Adult Programs, 21 Youth Programs)

The Acting Company (16) - (4 Adult Programs; 12 Youth Programs)

Volcano Theatre Company (16) - (8 Adult Programs; 8 Youth Programs)

The Adult Production receiving the most nominations was Newsies by Woodland Opera House with 14 nominations. Next was Leading Ladies at Main Street Theatre Works with 12 nominations, followed closely by Cabaret at Sierra Stages with 10 nominations.

The Youth Production receiving the most nominations was a tie between Peter and the Star Catcher by Christian Brothers High School and Shrek the Musical by Folsom High School with 15 nominations each! Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Woodland Opera House collected 14 nominations.

Elly Award nominations include Lead and Supporting Actor and Actress, Director, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Set Design, Sound Design, Make-Up Design, Overall Production plus Musical Direction and Choreography, if applicable. The nominations are announced for productions in the following categories: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Original Scripts, and Young People's Scripts; Education- Musicals, Education- Plays, Young People's-Musicals, Young People's- Plays and Children's Theatre.

Named for the late Eleanor McClatchy, a devoted patron of the arts and former publisher of the Sacramento Bee, the Elly Awards celebrate excellence and the outstanding achievements of community theaters and artists in the greater Sacramento area. Created 38 years ago by local community actors, the Elly Awards have grown from a local Sacramento tradition to now include theatres within a 70-mile radius!

In honor of the 38th annual Elly Awards, SARTA will be hosting a single Virtual Elly Award Ceremony for both the Youth and Adult divisions on Sunday, September 13 at 7pm on Twitch TV. For more information, please visit www.ellyawards.com or call 916-443-8229.

