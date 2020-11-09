City Theatre Presents ZOOM FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The production opens with a live streaming performance on Monday, November 30.

City Theatre at Sacramento City College continues the extraordinary 2020-21 season with an online streaming premiere of ten new short seasonal themed plays called Zoom for the Holidays.

Luther Hanson will be directing the 10 short plays by eight playwrights, Joy Hall Gee, Jes Gonzales, David Martin, Stephen Mason, John Paul Nevans, Michael Pollock, Roberta Ramirez Sanchez, and Donya Wicken. In addition to the plays, new monologues will be presented between each play. The online performance will be a collaboration between the theatre and film faculty. The production opens with a live streaming performance on Monday, November 30 and plays through Sunday, December 13.

Performances are live at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30 and Monday, December 7 and edited recorded performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Performances will be streaming online with ticket prices being "Pay What You Can" with a minimum of $1.00. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net by calling 916-558-2228.

The ten short plays and eight playwrights are Baking Christmas by Joy Hall Gee, Uphill Both Ways by Jes Gonzales, Season for Pretending and Ghostlight by David Martin, Meeting of My Minds by Stephen Mason, Porthole Portal by John Paul Nevans, and 10 Minutes by Michael Pollock, Death Donuts and New Place by Roberta Ramirez Sanchez, and Haunted Shelter by Donna Wicken.

Zoom for the Holidays will be directed by Luther Hanson (Alice in Wonderland: A British Panto, Miracle on 34thStreet). The cast will feature 26 actors. The design and technical team will include Shawn Weinsheink (scenic design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), and Richard St. Olfe (video design and editing). City Theatre will stream online two live performances and six edited prerecorded performances.

