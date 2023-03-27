California Premiere Of THE HOMBRES At Capital Stage Beginning May 3

Capital Stage continues its 18th season with the fifth production of the 2022/23 Season: the California Premiere of THE HOMBRES.

Director Dena Martinez (THE ROOMMATE) returns to direct with familiar local talent such as Ryan Adame* (Capital Stage debut), Angel Rodriguez (Capital Stage debut), Elio Gutierrez (Capital Stage debut), Nestor Campos* (BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY), and prominent Bay Area actor Jeremy Kahn* (BAD JEWS) returns to Capital Stage. Performances will be from May 3 through June 4, 2023, with a Press Opening on Saturday, May 6 at 8:00 pm.

A look at the intimacy of male relationships through the point of view of Machismo culture, THE HOMBRES follows JuliÃ¡n, a gay Latino yoga teacher, as he clashes with the Latino construction workers outside his studio-particularly the older head of the crew, HÃ©ctor, who seeks from JuliÃ¡n something he never expected.

"THE HOMBRES thoughtfully addresses the bonds that people create... This is a modern play that will both entertain and provoke important conversations." -Broadway World

Tony Meneses was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and raised in Albuquerque and Dallas. His plays include Guadalupe in the Guest Room and The Women of Padilla, which both had world premieres at Two River Theatre. He's an alum of the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Ars Nova Play Group, The Sundance Institute Playwrights Retreat at Ucross, Playwrights Realm Writing Fellowship, Youngblood, and has been previously developed at the LARK Playwrights' Week and the Berkeley Rep Ground Floor. He's a two-time recipient of the Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Award, is published by Dramatists Play Service, and is currently under commission from the Denver Center and Two River Theatre. MFA: Iowa Playwrights Workshop. BA: The University of Texas at Austin. He is currently in the Lila Acheson Wallace Playwrights Program at the Juilliard School.

Dena Martinez has worked as an actor and director for Capital Stage. She directed THE ROOMMATE and 2 seasons for the Playwrights Revolution and played the role of Church Lady in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, Karen in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY and Maria in Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY. Directing credits elsewhere include: LA PASTORELLA, At the Crest Theater for Latino Center for Art and Culture; MANZI, THE STORY OF CESAR CHAVEZ, The Bay Area Childrens Theater; THE PRAYING MANTIS, City Lights Theater; and directed over many years for The Marsh and Vector Theater Co. She was part of the Directing Team for LOVE IS A DREAM HOUSE IN LOREN with Shotgun Players and Marcus Gardley. She has also directed 16 years at the Sierra Institute for Arts and Music where she runs the theater arts program and was Artistic Director of Latina Theater Lab in San Francisco, which she founded. Dena was a Casting Director for The Speakeasy SF, the Bay Area Playwrights Foundation, SF Playhouse, Cal Shakes, The Jewish Theater of SF and for Shotgun Players. She has worked both on camera and on stage and has voice over experience with such names as Pixar and Zoetrope/Coppola Studios. She has toured nationally, with The San Francisco Mime Troupe, Culture Clash, and with the acclaimed El Teatro Campesino. Her many theater credits include: leading roles at Arizona Theater Co. Denver Center Theater Company, St Louis Rep, Marin Theater Company, San Jose Rep., San Jose Stage, B St Theater, Magic Theater, Theaterworks, PCPA, Pacific Rep and Shotgun Players. Dena Martinez is a Talent Agent with Cast Images Talent Agency.

by Tony Meneses Directed by Dena Martinez

Capital Stage Theatre 2215 J Street, Sacramento CA 95816

May 3 - June 4, 2023

Wednesdays at 7pm Thursdays at 7pm Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm

PERFORMANCE LENGTH: 100 MINUTES, NO INTERMISSION

BOX OFFICE: Hours: Wed. - Sat. 12:00 - 6:00 pm Phone: 916-995-5464 Email: boxoffice@capstage.org Website: capstage.org

TICKETS: $25 - $52 Direct

TICKETS: $25 - $52
Show Webpage: https://capstage.org/the-plays/the-hombres/

Tony Meneses Director: Dena Martinez Cast: Ryan Adame*, Angel Rodriguez, Elio Gutierrez, Nestor Campos*, Jeremy Kahn* Artistic Director: Michael Stevenson Managing Director: Keith Riedell Production & Company Manager: Tony Gabrielson Stage Manager: Melissa Jernigan* Assistant Stage Manager: Scenic Designer: Eric Broadwater Lighting Designer: Pam Gray Sound Designer & Engineer: Ed Lee Costume Designer: Rebecca Redmond Properties Designer: Kimberly Taketa Scenic Charge Artist: Samantha McLean Haas ï»¿ ï»¿*Member Actors' Equity Association

"The Hombres" was originally Co- Commissioned by Two River Theater and the NJPAC Stage Exchange, a program of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (John Schreiber, President & CEO). The 2022 world premiere of "The Hombres" ï»¿was produced by Two River Theater in Red Bank, NJ

John Dias, Artistic Director / Michael Hurst, Managing Director "The Hombres" is presented by special arrangement with United Talent Agency.