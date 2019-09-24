Blue Man Group Brings New Tour To Folsom

Blue Man Group has been described as hard to describe. Maybe so; they are certainly easy to love. Three bald and blue men have been exploring the world onstage since their debut at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991; they bring music, comedy and surprises at every turn. The Harris Center presents Blue Man Group in their new tour, Speechless, for eight shows.

Blue Man Group brings the Speechless tour to Folsom Tuesday, October 8, 7:30 pm; Wednesday, October 9, 7:30 pm; Thursday, October 10, 7:30 pm; Friday, October 11, 2 & 7:30 pm; Saturday, October 12, 2 & 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 13, 2 pm. Tickets are $48-$83; Premium $92; 10% Discount for Friday Matinee Single Tickets. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations.

Speechless officially opened September 24, 2019 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. Under the helm of visionary director Jenny Koons, in her first-time collaboration with Blue Man Group, the world-renowned bald and blue trio embark on a fresh journey of discovery. Speechless features new and original compositions, invented instruments and unexpected situations alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary and profound absurdity.

Jenny Koons is a New York-based director who comes to Blue Man Group having recently completed productions of Between Us: The Deck of Cards with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, A Midsummer Night's Dream with The Public Theater Mobile Unit, The Tempest with The Juilliard School, and Burn All Night with the American Repertory Theatre.

Described as "euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication," the live show has expanded to residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit Blueman.com.

On October 2, the Harris Center presents Complexions Contemporary Ballet, "a matchless American dance company" (Philadelphia Inquirer). The company will perform From Bach to Bowie, a program that begins with Bach 25, and is followed by Star Dust, based on Bowie hits from "Lazarus," to "Changes," to "Young Americans" and an encore of "Let's Dance." It is "an enrapturing delight" (Billboard). October 3-4 brings the renowned Tuvan throat singers Huun Hurr Tu to the Harris Center. Panto Company USA stages their family-friendly Rumpelstiltskin on October 5. New this season, the National Geographic Live! series debuts with big wall rock-climber Mark Synnott; he'll give a lecture and multimedia presentation Life On The Vertical (October 6). Blue Man Group - "a guaranteed good time" (Los Angeles Times) - return for no fewer than eight performances October 8-13 with a brand new show Speechless. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo ("We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield") have been making music together for four decades and will celebrate their 40th Anniversary Tour on October 15 and 16. Javier Limón and The Paco De Lucía Project perform Flamenco Legends, a program honoring the memory of De Lucía on October 22. The tributes to rock stars we have loved continue on October 24 with Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael ("I'm Your Man!," "Wake Me Up"). An evening organized, loosely, around the music of Jimmy Buffett, Songs You Should Know By Heart & Some You Do features Peter & Brendan Mayer, baseball legend Tim Flannery and Garratt Wilkin on October 25.

The Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College brings the community together to share in cultural experiences, presenting the work of artists from throughout the region and around the world. Built and operated by the Los Rios Community College District, the $50 million, state-of-the-art regional performing arts center boasts three intimate venues with outstanding acoustics, an art gallery, a recording studio, elegant teaching spaces, plenty of safe parking and all the other amenities of a world-class performing arts venue. Each year the Center hosts over 400 events attracting 150,000 annually.





