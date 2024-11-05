A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE ROCK & ROLL PANTO Comes to Sacramento City College's City Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sacramento City College's City Theatre will bring a new British Panto to the stage: A Christmas Carol: the Rock & Roll Panto. Performances run November 22 through December 15 at the Art Court Theatre at Sacramento City College.

Ticket prices are $20 for General Admission; $15 for Seniors, SARTA Members, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins.

﻿Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and Tiny Tim are coming to City Theatre in this Year’s Holiday Panto. See them as never before as they sing the songs of Spandex and 1980s Hair Bands in A Christmas Carol, The Rock & Roll Panto!

Since 2007, City Theatre has been producing their annual Holiday British-style Panto with a distinctly Sacramento twist. The traditional irreverent satire of popular fairy tales and legends now takes on a novel. The high energy pace, rockin' popular music, and over-the-top audience participation makes this great fun for the entire family of all ages!

A Christmas Carol, the Rock & Rock Panto, written by Christine Nicholson and Luther Hanson, and directed by Lori-Ann DeLappe-Grondin and Christine Nicholson, will play from November 22 through December 15 at the Art Court Theatre at Sacramento City College.

