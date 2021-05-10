Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Play Group Theatre Presents PUFFS, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School Of Magic And Magic

A familiar and hilarious romp for the whole family streamed to your home from the PGT Virtual Stage!

May. 10, 2021  
PUFFS, or: Seven Increasing Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic will be presented by PGT Virtual Stage. Potter fan? You don't know the stories until you've seen them through the eyes of the PUFFS!

Tickets

Performances

Thursday, June 3 @ 8pm
Sunday, June 6 @ 2pm

PUFFS, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

By Matt cox

Directed by Hannah Stephens
Musical Direction by Jeff Ostermueller
Scenic and Digital Design by Steven Abusch
Cinematography by Jeremy Ping
Audio Engineering by James Powers
Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Box office ticket sales are now open.
Tickets are now available online. Buy tickets online - www.playgroup.org/tickets

Tickets: $18 individual admission, $36 family admission


