The Play Group Theatre Presents PUFFS, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School Of Magic And Magic

PUFFS, or: Seven Increasing Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic will be presented by PGT Virtual Stage. Potter fan? You don't know the stories until you've seen them through the eyes of the PUFFS!

A familiar and hilarious romp for the whole family streamed to your home from the PGT Virtual Stage!

Tickets

Performances

Thursday, June 3 @ 8pm

Sunday, June 6 @ 2pm

PUFFS, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

By Matt cox

Directed by Hannah Stephens

Musical Direction by Jeff Ostermueller

Scenic and Digital Design by Steven Abusch

Cinematography by Jeremy Ping

Audio Engineering by James Powers

Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Box office ticket sales are now open.

Tickets are now available online. Buy tickets online - www.playgroup.org/tickets

Tickets: $18 individual admission, $36 family admission