The Cookers to Perform at SUNY Schenectady as Part of A Place for Jazz Concert Series
The ensemble will perform at Carl B. Taylor Auditorium on the campus of SUNY Schenectady County Community College.
A Place for Jazz will continue its 2026 concert season with a performance by jazz ensemble The Cookers on Friday, October 16, at 7 p.m.
The concert will take place at Carl B. Taylor Auditorium on the campus of SUNY Schenectady County Community College, located at 78 Washington Avenue in Schenectady, New York.
The Cookers, an ensemble of veteran jazz musicians, are known for their performances rooted in the hard bop tradition, incorporating original compositions and improvisation. The performance is part of A Place for Jazz's ongoing concert series, which brings jazz artists to audiences in the Capital Region.
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