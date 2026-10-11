Bees Deluxe To Return To Jazz On Main For A Halloween-Eve Performance

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Jazz on Main is set to host Bees Deluxe, Boston's British/American modern acid-blues quartet, for a special Halloween-eve encore performance on Friday, October 30, with music starting at 7pm.

Bees Deluxe takes classic material and turns it inside out, reinventing songs associated with Etta James, Otis Rush, Burt Bacharach, Billie Holiday and B.B. King, while mixing in adventurous original music of their own. The result is blues that can be familiar one moment and wonderfully unexpected the next.

The band's founder Conrad Warre on guitar and vocals, steers audiences through a musical landscape that draws from the Chess Records tradition, the Blue Note catalog, jazz, funk and modern blues-with plenty of room for improvisation and controlled abandon. Carol Band, on keys, harmonica and vocals joins Warre on stage. Trained in the classical tradition, she wandered into jazz and eventually was recruited by Bees Deluxe. Warre, born and raised in London, is a guitarist of rare ability and emotion. He played with many British bands and travelled with Joe Jackson Band tour in Europe, before gravitating to New York where he developed a following playing such music venues as CBGBs, the China Club and Maxwells.

For their return to Jazz on Main, Bees Deluxe will be joined by renowned New York producer Daniel Di Paola on bass and vocals and Boston drummer/percussionist Dylan DiChiara.

'Jazz on Main is a wonderful, intimate venue with a great sound system. Every seat provides a front row view and the food is great. We're thrilled to be playing on Halloween weekend in a place that practically invented Halloween.' says Carol Band. 'We keep the music at a level where folks can still converse quietly and I think most people appreciate that.'

Bees Deluxe has released several critically acclaimed albums, including Hallucinate and Voice of Dog. Blues Blast Magazine once described the band's sound as 'what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny,' while The Rock Doctor's Hot Wax called the music 'what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues.'

The band has also been making waves on the competition circuit. Bees Deluxe won the New Hampshire State Blues Society Challenge in both 2025 and 2026, represented New Hampshire at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis in January 2026, reached the semi-finals, and will return to Memphis in January 2027 for another shot at the title.

Bees Deluxe performance will take place at Jazz on Main, 37 S. Moger Ave., Mt. Kisco, NY on Friday, October 30, 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://jazzonmain.com/bees-deluxe-1.html - Advance $20, Door $25. Bar seating $15.

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