THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH to Open at Lyndhurst Mansion

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Irvington Shakespeare Company will present The Masque of the Red Death at Lyndhurst Mansion this October, bringing audiences into Prince Prospero's masquerade for a production performed throughout the historic house.

In Poe's story, Prospero gathers his courtiers inside a secluded abbey, seeking safety from the deadly plague outside. At Lyndhurst, audiences enter as invited guests and follow the story from room to room. The mansion's Gothic interiors become the setting for the prince's celebration.

The ensemble features Angelina Cerami as Narrator/Smeraldina, Chloé Le Breton as Narrator/Rosaura, Abby Hricik as Narrator/Scapino, Jamie Dufault as Narrator/Flavio, McKenna Parsons as Narrator/Ricciolina, Jazzy Parker as Narrator/Trivellino, Cassie Miller as Narrator/Arlecchino, Sabrina-Belle Dorrien as Narrator/Pedrolino, Leslie Renee Spitznagel as Narrator/Mezzettino, Anjelica Jayes as Narrator/Pierrot, Lydia Crozier as Narrator/Corallina, Ashleigh Rose Agre Nutt as Narrator/Colombina, Mia Vongsavang as Isabella/U.S. Narrator, Vivian Helvajian as Harlequin/U.S. Narrator, Margaret Elizabeth Mann as Diamantina/U.S. Narrator, and Kamran Saliani as Prince Prospero.

Performed and produced by Irvington Shakespeare Company, the show runs on select evenings October 15-30, with timed performances beginning every 20 minutes during the 6-9 p.m. evening program. Tickets are limited for each departure, and advance booking is recommended.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Dates: Select evenings, October 15-30, 2026

Times: 6-9 p.m., with timed departures every 20 minutes

Venue: Lyndhurst Mansion, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Tickets: $45 plus service fees

Ages: 12 and older

Reservations: Purchase tickets

Guests should arrive at the Welcome Center 15 minutes before their scheduled performance. The production involves standing and climbing stairs; the mansion has no elevator. For group reservations or questions about special accommodations, call 914-303-6844 in advance.

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