Previews: HANG ON at Antrim Playhouse.

Antrim Playhouse Reopens in Sparkill with World Premiere

Tappan, NY. After years of anticipation, the Antrim Playhouse is set to reopen tomorrow night in a brand-new location in Sparkill, NY. The grand opening marks a major milestone in the storied history of the theater, which has been a beloved cultural fixture in Rockland County for over 85 years.

Founded in 1936, the Antrim Players originally called Suffern, NY, home. The playhouse, one of the oldest continuously operating community theaters in the country, began in a small barn on the estate of the McCulloch family. It quickly grew in popularity, presenting both classic and contemporary productions that attracted local talent and audiences alike. Over the decades, it became known for fostering a close-knit community of artists, directors, and patrons.

As the theater evolved, its reputation for high-quality productions and a vibrant arts scene grew. However, the decision to move from Suffern came after years of discussions about modernization, accessibility, and the need for a larger, more versatile space. The new location in Sparkill offers an updated, state-of-the-art facility that will allow the Antrim Players to continue its mission of providing affordable, high-quality theater while expanding its reach to a wider audience.

Tomorrow's grand opening will be a night to remember, as the Antrim Playhouse unveils its new home with the world premiere of “Hang On”, an original play written by and starring local playwright Rick Apicella and directed by Alison Costello. . Known for his deeply emotional storytelling, Apicella’s work has previously been showcased in various regional theaters, but this marks the first time one of his plays has received a full-scale world premiere. The play stars Apicella, Jenn Dottino, Tiffany M. Card and Michael Hull. The play is an intricate tale that explores themes of family, connection, and the legacies we leave behind—fitting motifs for the reopening of this historic institution.

In anticipation of the opening, board members of the Antrim Players expressed excitement about the future of the playhouse. “We are thrilled to open this beautiful new space and continue our tradition of live theater,” said one board member. “This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Antrim Players, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than by premiering a local playwright’s work.”

Tickets for the grand opening event are already almost sold out, so don’t wait! With this new venue, the Antrim Playhouse is poised to continue its legacy as a vital cultural hub for generations to come.

Performances are as follows:

September 12 through September 22, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 19 at 8 p.m.

Friday, September 13, 20 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 14, 21 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 15, 22 at 3 p.m

Alison Costello: Director

Nina Lionetti: Assistant Director

Doreen DiBenedetto: Producer

Jimmy Guarasci: Producer

Penny Buccafuri: Production Assistant

Tony Buccafuri: Production Assistant

Dana Duff: Board Liaison

Allan Seward: Lighting Design

Dana Duff: Sound Design

Rebecca Kaufman: Costumes

Rick Apicella: Set Design

David W. Julin: Technical Director

Ralph Felice: Set Construction

Sierra Lide’n: Social Media

