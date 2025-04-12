I LOVE YOU BECAUSE at The Armonk Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Armonk Players will present I Love You Because, a modern musical twist on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, running June 6 through June 14, 2025, at Whippoorwill Theatre adjacent to the North Castle Public Library.

Set in contemporary New York City, I Love You Because is a romantic musical comedy that follows the lives of six young urbanites navigating love, loss, and everything in between. With a fresh, witty score by Joshua Salzman and a sharp book and lyrics by Ryan Cunningham, this charming show celebrates the unpredictable nature of love in the city that never sleeps.

Pia Haas (Director), Will Rich (Music Director), and Jill Paganelli (Choreographer) are the same creative force that produced the wildly successful Desperate Measures . This lively production stars: David Bazzano, Jami Declerck, Nicole Hepburn, Anthony Malchar Chris Manetakis , and Claudia Rachelle.

Heartfelt and hilarious, I Love You Because offers audiences an unforgettable night of humor, heart, and harmony. Whether you’re a die-hard musical fan or just looking for a fun night out, this show will have you laughing, swooning, and singing along. Recommended for ages 13 and up as some material may not be suitable for young children.

