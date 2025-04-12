I LOVE YOU BECAUSE at The Armonk Players

The show will run June 6 through 14, 2025.
The Armonk Players will present I Love You Because, a modern musical twist on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, running June 6 through June 14, 2025, at Whippoorwill Theatre adjacent to the North Castle Public Library.
Set in contemporary New York City, I Love You Because is a romantic musical comedy that follows the lives of six young urbanites navigating love, loss, and everything in between. With a fresh, witty score by Joshua Salzman and a sharp book and lyrics by Ryan Cunningham, this charming show celebrates the unpredictable nature of love in the city that never sleeps.
Heartfelt and hilarious, I Love You Because offers audiences an unforgettable night of humor, heart, and harmony. Whether you’re a die-hard musical fan or just looking for a fun night out, this show will have you laughing, swooning, and singing along. Recommended for ages 13 and up as some material may not be suitable for young children.
Videos