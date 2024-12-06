Review: Yunchan Lim And The New York Philharmonic Perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



November 29th, the New York Philharmonic welcomed the prodigious Yunchan Lim to the stage for a spellbinding performance of Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 2” under the baton of Kazuki Yamada. The concert, held at the storied David Geffen Hall, was a triumph of artistry and musical sensitivity, showcasing Lim’s extraordinary gift for connecting deeply with both the music and the audience.

At just 20 years old, Yunchan Lim has already secured his place among the most compelling pianists of our time. As the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022, Lim has drawn global acclaim for his rare combination of technical brilliance and profound emotional depth. Earlier this year, he performed Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” with the Philharmonic—a towering and virtuosic work often considered the “Mount Everest” of piano repertoire. In contrast, Chopin’s “Concerto No. 2” offered an entirely different kind of challenge: a test of poetic nuance, lyricism, and the ability to make every phrase sing.

From the very first notes of the orchestral introduction, conducted with elegance and clarity by Kazuki Yamada, it was clear that this performance would be special. Yamada, who has a growing reputation for his dynamic and nuanced interpretations, brought out the shimmering textures and tender lyricism in Chopin’s score. The Philharmonic musicians responded beautifully, setting the stage for Lim’s entrance.

From the opening notes, the audience was immediately captivated. His touch was nothing short of magical—delicate and crystalline in the softer passages, yet imbued with a singing quality that seemed to transcend the physical mechanics of the instrument. Lim’s interpretation was deeply personal, full of subtle rubato and phrasing that brought a natural, almost improvisatory feel to the music.

The first movement’s interplay between piano and orchestra was a masterclass in dialogue, with Lim and Yamada working as seamless collaborators. The lyrical second movement, “Larghetto”, was the heart of the performance. Here, Lim’s playing reached a transcendent level, as he shaped Chopin’s poignant melodies with aching beauty. Every note seemed to float effortlessly, creating a hushed, intimate atmosphere that held the audience rapt.

The final movement, “Allegro vivace”, brought a lively and spirited close to the concerto. Lim’s sparkling technique was on full display in the fleet-fingered runs and intricate passagework, yet he never sacrificed musicality for virtuosity. The Philharmonic matched his energy, with Yamada guiding the orchestra through the buoyant rhythms and lilting dance-like sections. The result was an electrifying conclusion that brought the audience to its feet.

The ovation was immediate and thunderous, with many audience members shouting their admiration. Lim returned to the stage for an encore, offering a solo performance of Chopin’s Nocturne in C-sharp minor that further demonstrated his magical affinity for this material.

What makes Lim’s performances so remarkable is not just his prodigious technical ability, but his ability to communicate the essence of the music so profoundly. He possesses a rare combination of youthful passion and mature insight, qualities that were on full display in this special evening.

Equally impressive was Kazuki Yamada’s conducting. His sensitivity to the soloist and his ability to draw out the finest nuances from the orchestra made him an ideal partner for this collaboration. Together, Lim and Yamada brought fresh life to Chopin’s concerto, creating a performance that felt both timeless and newly minted. In a world brimming with talented pianists, Yunchan Lim stands out as a singular artist with a voice uniquely his own.

PHOTOS: Brandon Patoc

