Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Rockland / Westchester Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Kasprzak - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 63%

Lexie Fennell Frare - THE PROM - WPPAC 37%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alison Hublard Hershman - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater 35%

Gregory Gale - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 24%

Jennifer Angarano-Ricci - PICNIC - Harrison Players 14%

Heidi Hanson - (MIS)UNDERSTANDING MAMMY: THE HATTIE MCDANIEL STORY - The Schoolhouse Theater 6%

Antonio Consuegra - THE PROM - WPPAC 4%

Janet Fenton - DRACULA - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Neil Schleifer - LEND ME A TENOR - Sock 'n' Buskin 3%

Claudia Stefany - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Brenda Phelps - PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Gina Stanton/Nicole Stanton - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 2%

Janet Fenton - THE SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE - Elmwood Playhouse 1%

Emily Gelderman - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Gina Stanton/Mike Stanton/Nicole Stanton - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 1%

Nico Bittker - VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition/Old Town Theater Brewster NY 1%

Emily Gelderman - PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jason Summers - SEUSSICAL - Pail & Shovel 60%

Frank Portanova - THE PROM - White Plains Performing Arts Center 23%

Mike Stanton - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 17%



Best Direction Of A Play

Owen Thompson - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater 37%

Tom Souhrada - POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre 34%

Anthony J. Valbiro - PICNIC - Harrison Players 5%

Pia Haas - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Armonk Players 3%

Terence Keyes - DANCING FOR BRIGID - DayStar Creations 3%

Gina Stanton - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 3%

Michael Mirra & John Hartigan - LOST IN YONKERS - The Life Mosaic 2%

Christa Scott Reed - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Christa Scott Reed - PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Alison Costello - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Margaret Young - A SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Mitch Horn - VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition/Old Town Theater Brewster NY 2%

Joe Brancato - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Claudia Stefany - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Elmwood Playhouse 1%

Anthony J. Valbiro - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 1%

Suzi Takashaski - MAGICAL THINKING - Bristol Valley Theater 0%

Matt Lenz - THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY - Forestburgh Playhouse 0%



Best Ensemble

SEUSSICAL - Westchester Sandbox Theater 35%

RED - The Schoolhouse Theater 29%

PICNIC - Harrison Players 6%

POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre 5%

THE PROM - White Plains Performing Arts Center 5%

DANCING FOR BRIGID - DayStar Creations 3%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Whippoorwill Hall 2%

A SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

LOST IN YONKERS - The Life Mosaic 2%

SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 2%

VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition/Old Town Theater Brewster NY 1%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Elmwood Playhouse 1%

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dennis Parichy - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater 37%

Jamie Roderick - POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre 34%

Anthony Santora - PICNIC - Harrison Players 6%

Eric Norbury - THE PROM - WPPAC 5%

Mike Gnazzo - DRACULA - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Anthony Santora - DANCING FOR BRIGID - DayStar Creations 2%

Peter Petrino - PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Mike Gnazzo - A SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Mike Stanton - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 2%

Daniel Scherer - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Armonk Players 2%

Jamie Roderick - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Anthony Santora - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Mike Stanton - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 1%



Best Musical

SEUSSICAL - Westchester Sandbox Theater 71%

THE PROM - White Plains Performing Arts Center 18%

SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 11%



Best New Play Or Musical

POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre 58%

GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 19%

SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 8%

DANCING FOR BRIGID - DayStar Creations 7%

3 TURNS AT THE GUN HILL DINER - Brewster Theater Co. 5%

IMPACT - Bethany Arts Community 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Steve DiNardo - SEUSSICAL - Pail & Shovel 42%

Thomas Jay Ryan - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 20%

Janine LaManna - THE PROM - White Plains Performing Arts Center 9%

Mike Stanton - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 7%

Megan Colton - THE PROM - WPPAC 5%

Carolyn McCormick - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 5%

Emily Royer - THE PROM - WPPAC 4%

Gina Stanton - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 3%

Phil Pineau - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 3%

Adrienne T. Voltaire - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Patrick Lawlor - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater 33%

Tom Souhrada - POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre 30%

Kayla Moore - PICNIC - Harrison Players 11%

Bruce Apar - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Armonk Players 4%

Michelle Tendy-Hartigan - LOST IN YONKERS - The Life Mosaic 2%

Larry Brustofski - DRACULA - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Eric Schuster - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Whippoorwill Hall 2%

Amber Layne - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 2%

Darren Carfano - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Elmwood Playhouse 1%

Trent Dawson - PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Amanda Bloom - PICNIC - Harrison Players 1%

Kelly McAndrew - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Michael J. Frohnhoefer - A SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE - Elmwood Playhouse 1%

Mike Stanton - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 1%

Jordan Kai Burnett - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Phyllis Lindy - LOST IN YONKERS - The Life Mosaic 1%

Brenda Withers - PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Michelle Hodge - VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition/Old Town Theater Brewster NY 1%

John Ade - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Elmwood Playhouse 1%

Carolyn McCormick - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Taylor Quinn - PICNIC - Harrison Players 1%

Tom Souhrada - THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY - Forestburgh Playhouse 0%

David Nielsen - LOST IN YONKERS - The Life Mosaic 0%

John Carlos Lefkowitz - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Elmwood Playhouse 0%

Jill Paxton - VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition/Old Town Theater Brewster NY 0%



Best Play

RED - The Schoolhouse Theater 30%

POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre 28%

A SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE - Elmwood Playhouse 10%

PICNIC - Harrison Players 8%

GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 4%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 4%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Whippoorwill Hall 4%

LOST IN YONKERS - The Life Mosaic 3%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition/Old Town Theater Brewster NY 1%

VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition/Old Town Theater Brewster NY 1%

THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY - Forestburgh Playhouse 1%

THE BETRAYAL - KCS Whippoorwill Lib in Armonk NY 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rob Dutiel - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater 37%

Jessica Parks - POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre 35%

Anthony J. Valbiro - PICNIC - Harrison Players 7%

Chris and Justin Swader - THE PROM - WPPAC 5%

Rob Ward - DRACULA - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Rob Ward and Margaret Young - A SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Stephen Abusch/Sharron Kearney - PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Laura Valenti/Sharron Kearney - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Gina Stanton - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 2%

Mike Stanton/Sharon Wolff - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 1%

Nico Bittker - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition/Old Town Theater Brewster NY 1%

Christopher Gladys - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Brewster Theater Co. 1%

Sharron Kearney - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Rob Ward - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Elmwood Playhouse 1%

Christian Fleming - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Owen Thompson - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater 39%

Nicholas Simone - POPCORN FALLS - Penguin Rep Theatre 36%

Donna Cribari - PICNIC - Harrison Players 6%

Don Hanna - THE PROM - WPPAC 5%

Ben Soos and Michael Edan - DRACULA - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Aidan Conlan - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 3%

John Gromada - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Sean Ramos - PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Joel Abbott - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Jonathan Langberg - MAGICAL THINKING - Bristol Valley Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kelly McAndrew - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 45%

Paulette Oliva - THE PROM - WPPAC 27%

Keith Schneider - THE PROM - WPPAC 13%

Chris Ledogar - SPOOKS & SPECTERS - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 4%

Jessica Beitscher - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 3%

Matthew Boston - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 3%

Steven Sylvia - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 3%

Naomi Hanson - SPOOKS & SPECTRES - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Beck - RED - The Schoolhouse Theater 39%

Kelly McAndrew - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 21%

Tim Brandt - PICNIC - Harrison Players 15%

Michael Sedia - PICNIC - Harrison Players 7%

Arthur Chill - DRACULA - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Adrienne T. Voltaire - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 2%

Stavros Adamides - A SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Aaron Newcome - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Deidre Carul - A SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE - Elmwood Playhouse 1%

Chris Ledogar - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 1%

Jenny Lambert - VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition/Old Town Theater Brewster NY 1%

Jenna Isabella - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 1%

Elizabeth Cronin - VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition/Old Town Theater Brewster NY 1%

Jonathan Fielding - PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Matthew Boston - LATER LIFE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Sean Latasa - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 1%

Lea Dimarchi - PRIVATE LIVES - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Samantha Sanyshyn - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Co 1%