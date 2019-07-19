KJK Productions Presents ALADDIN JR.

Disney's Aladdin JR.will be presented for one night only at Putnam Valley High School on August 2at 7:30 pm. The spectacular musical is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation. The KJK Productions cast includes a talented group of performers led by Artistic Director, Kevin J. Kearins.

Ring bells! Bang the drums! Are you gonna love this exciting live musical adaptation of the legendary tale of the lovable thief with the heart of gold! Join Aladdin, Jasmine, and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides, and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar. This musical includes favorite Alan Menken songs such as "Friend Like Me," "A Whole New World," and "Prince Ali," as well as wonderful new songs added for the Broadway production. With new, colorful characters and nonstop adventure, Aladdin JR.is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!

For information on purchasing tickets for the one night only production of Aladdin JR. please visit www.kjkproductions.orgor email juliedemarte@kjkproductions.orgfor reservations.

Disney's Aladdin JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Aladdin JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.

KJK Productions is a prominent theatre organization in Westchester County that enriches, entertains and educates the community through exceptional but affordable theatrical rights and resources. KJK Productions works with over 2,000 students and campers each year through all of our programs.

In 1982, KJK Productions became the first theater camp in Yorktown, New York and is still standing strong 35 years later. Our mission to educate children has grown extensively in the succeeding years and includes being fortunate enough to bring theater to local schools that haven't had existing programs and expanding the number of children whose lives we've touched.

KJK Productions takes pride in the saying, "There are no small roles." Our program strives to educate children about the importance of acceptance, self-worth, and teamwork. We teach our performers that everyone has an important part to play and that putting a show together is truly a team effort.





