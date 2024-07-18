Elmwood Playhouse to Present One-Act Weekend This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack, NY, will present their One Act Weekend, a showcase of six short one-act plays. This special theatrical event celebrates some of the talented writers in our own backyard. Performances are Friday, July 26 at 8 pm, Saturday, July 27 at 8 pm, and Sunday, July 28 at 2 pm.



Bovine Existential is written and directed by Brian C. Petti, performed by Mychael Petti and Brian Petti; One Foot on the Floor is written by Matthew Gilleece, directed by Michael Schiavo, performed by Tamara Therese Lechner, Albert Albanese, and Al Cardone; Boat Spotting is written and directed by Dylan Horowitz, performed by Rai Arsa Artha and Sergio Arguelles Catare; Basic Cable Method Acting is written by Michael C. O'Day, directed by Darpan Joshi, performed by Zane Michael, Josemar Locandro, Oliver Lipton, and Morgana Kate Watson; The Shrine is written and directed by Michael Edan, performed by Anne Connelly and Catherine Banks; Swedish Fish is written and directed by Richie Fulco, performed by Lilly Nin and Bruce Apar.



All six plays will be presented at each performance, with an intermission after the first three. Tickets are $20/$15 for seniors, youth, and service members (veteran and active). Tickets can be reserved at elmwoodplayhouse.com or by calling the Elmwood Box Office at 845.353.1313. Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY.

Photo credit: Omar Kozarsky

