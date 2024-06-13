CONCERTS IN THE PARK To Be Presented Free At Harbor Island Park In Mamaroneck

Concerts include tributes to Broadway classics and Bruce Springsteen!
The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts (emelin.org), together with the Village of Mamaroneck Parks & Recreation and the Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council, is pleased to announce the fourth season of its popular Summer Concerts in the Park series featuring two family-friendly events. The public is invited to picnic on the grass with friends and family in Harbor Island Park while enjoying great music as the moon rises over the Long Island Sound.
THE NATION'S #1 Bruce Springsteen TRIBUTE
Tramps Like Us delivers both rockers and ballads with a raw intensity and swagger reminiscent of the Boss himself.
RAIN DATE: THURSDAY, JULY 18
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 @ 7PM
A family-friendly exploration of musical theatre with something for audience members of all ages, whether it be toe-tapping tunes, clever lyrics or charismatic characters.
RAIN DATE: THURSDAY, AUGUST 8
EVENT LOCATION
LANZA FIELD, HARBOR ISLAND PARK, MAMARONECK, NY
FREE TO ATTEND | NO TICKETS OR RESERVATIONS REQUIRED
FOOD TRUCKS ON SITE | BEER, WINE & HARD SELTZERS AVAILABLE
FREE PARKING AT HARBOR ISLAND PARK AFTER 4:30PM ON CONCERT DAYS
This concert will include selections from the iconic album, Born in the U.S.A. in celebration of the 40th anniversary of its release. The ONLY tribute band to be endorsed by members of "The Springsteen Camp" such as former producer and manager Mike Appel and the official Springsteen Radio Station: E Street Radio/Sirius XM, Tramps is known to cover up to 40 songs on any given night. With extreme detail given to the musical arrangements, guitar and keyboard parts and sounds, most people come away saying they thought they were listening to the E Street Band.
This concert is produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis. Musical Director/Accompanist Asher Denburg and will include selections from The Little Mermaid; Mary Poppins; Frozen; Wicked; The Lion King; Beauty and the Beast; The Wizard of Oz; The Sound of Music; Tarzan; The Wiz; Annie and more.
Scheduled performers are Todd Buonopane (Jon-Michel in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; Amos Hart in Chicago; Grease; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Kennedy Caughell (Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; Paradise Square), Gavin Lee Two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner (original Bert in the Broadway and London productions of Mary Poppins; Squidward Q. Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical; Thernardier in Les Miserables), Kissy Simmons (longest running Nala in The Lion King).
Videos