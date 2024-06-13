CONCERTS IN THE PARK To Be Presented Free At Harbor Island Park In Mamaroneck

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts (emelin.org), together with the Village of Mamaroneck Parks & Recreation and the Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council, is pleased to announce the fourth season of its popular Summer Concerts in the Park series featuring two family-friendly events. The public is invited to picnic on the grass with friends and family in Harbor Island Park while enjoying great music as the moon rises over the Long Island Sound.

2024 CONCERT IN THE PARK EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 @ 7PM

TRAMPS LIKE US

THE NATION'S #1 Bruce Springsteen TRIBUTE

Tramps Like Us delivers both rockers and ballads with a raw intensity and swagger reminiscent of the Boss himself.

RAIN DATE: THURSDAY, JULY 18

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 @ 7PM

BROADWAY ON THE SOUND

A family-friendly exploration of musical theatre with something for audience members of all ages, whether it be toe-tapping tunes, clever lyrics or charismatic characters.

RAIN DATE: THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

EVENT LOCATION

LANZA FIELD, HARBOR ISLAND PARK, MAMARONECK, NY

FREE TO ATTEND | NO TICKETS OR RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

FOOD TRUCKS ON SITE | BEER, WINE & HARD SELTZERS AVAILABLE

FREE PARKING AT HARBOR ISLAND PARK AFTER 4:30PM ON CONCERT DAYS

EVENT DETAILS:

TRAMPS LIKE US: THE NATION'S #1 Bruce Springsteen TRIBUTE

This concert will include selections from the iconic album, Born in the U.S.A. in celebration of the 40th anniversary of its release. The ONLY tribute band to be endorsed by members of "The Springsteen Camp" such as former producer and manager Mike Appel and the official Springsteen Radio Station: E Street Radio/Sirius XM, Tramps is known to cover up to 40 songs on any given night. With extreme detail given to the musical arrangements, guitar and keyboard parts and sounds, most people come away saying they thought they were listening to the E Street Band.

BROADWAY ON THE SOUND

This concert is produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis. Musical Director/Accompanist Asher Denburg and will include selections from The Little Mermaid; Mary Poppins; Frozen; Wicked; The Lion King; Beauty and the Beast; The Wizard of Oz; The Sound of Music; Tarzan; The Wiz; Annie and more.

Scheduled performers are Todd Buonopane (Jon-Michel in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; Amos Hart in Chicago; Grease; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Kennedy Caughell (Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; Paradise Square), Gavin Lee Two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner (original Bert in the Broadway and London productions of Mary Poppins; Squidward Q. Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical; Thernardier in Les Miserables), Kissy Simmons (longest running Nala in The Lion King).

