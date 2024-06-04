Arc Stages to Present ENTER HAMLET in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage will present Enter Hamlet. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.

Enter Hamlet is what happens when William Shakespeare meets Rod Serling. In this Twilight Zone-inspired musical adaptation of Hamlet, a group of theatergoers find themselves unexpectedly stuck in a production of the Bard's greatest play - with deadly consequences! With music and lyrics by Adam David Cohen and a book and additional lyrics by Patrick Gallagher, Enter Hamlet truly brings new meaning to the phrase "the show must go on."

"We are excited to produce an original musical on the Community Stage for the first time,” says Director, Stacey Bone-Gleason. “Because this is an adaptation of Hamlet, it does incorporate a lot of Shakespeare's text and the entire story of Hamlet. However, the framing story adds some really unexpected elements to the plot that will take the audience by surprise,” says composer & lyricist, Adam David Cohen. “The piece also grapples with the relevance of art in our modern society, and its ability to impact our daily lives,” adds Bone-Gleason.

Enter Hamlet is directed by Stacey Bone-Gleason, with musical director Adam David Cohen. Starring: Peter Ackerman, Carol Berkow, Tony Hamilton, Shannon Harding, Richie Hunter, Jordana Lichtenthal, Kate Piatti, Rebecca ‘Joe' Samel and Arielle Zeitchick.

Performances are Thursday, July 11, Friday, July 12, and Sunday, July 14 at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY. Tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

