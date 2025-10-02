Arc Stages Opens New Theatre With NOISES OFF

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage will present Noises Off. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.



From slamming doors to flying sardines, and missing props to dropping trousers, Noises Off is regarded as “the funniest farce ever written.” This backstage, rollicking comedy follows a British troupe of actors as they rehearse for the opening night of “Nothing's On.” Can this chaotic company of actors look past love affairs, remember their lines, and perform some semblance of the show they rehearsed as they take it on the road? Seems unlikely!



“We're thrilled that Noises Off will be the first show in our new theatre. We've started to build the slamming seven-door, multiple staircases, rotating two-story set!” says director Ann-Ngaire Martin. “This piece is a beloved favorite of actors and audience members alike, and we can't wait for it to be our inaugural Community Stage production in the new space.” Ann-Ngaire Martin is also the Artistic Director of the Community Stage and one of the co-founders of Arc Stages.



Noises Off is directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin. Starring: Matt Acocella, Emma Berdie Donson, Tony Hamilton, Hannah Kluger, Maddi Landau, Chris Partelow-Zika, Kevin B. Rose, Arnie Toback and Jennifer Tulchin.



Performances are Friday, November 14 - Sunday, November 23 at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY. Tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for seniors and students.