Wilbury Theatre Group to Launch New Education Programs

Wilbury Theatre Group is launching new additions to their education programs with The School at Wilbury a two-year Certificate Program developed by Education Programs Director Mycah Hogan, and Director's Forum: A Revolving Roundtable Discussion of Theory + Practice, a new Monday night class developed in partnership with Brown Arts Institute and led by Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director, Josh Short.

Wilbury Theatre Group's new season begins performances September 26 with What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck. For more information on Wilbury's performances and Education Programs, visit www.thewilburygroup.org

Education Programs Director Mycah Hogan was recently announced as the recipient of Providence Journal's Community Choice Award in part for recognition of his work to create affordable and accessible educational programs since 2018.

"We couldn't be more proud of the work that Mycah has done over the last several years to build our Education programs" said Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director, Josh Short. "His recognition as a Community Champion is well-deserved, and the care he's put into designing The School at Wilbury and cultivating new educational partnerships is an excellent extension of our work to create accessible and affordable ways to engage with our community."

About The School at Wilbury:

The Wilbury Theatre Group's new program, The School at Wilbury, was developed by Mycah as an innovative actor training program seeking to make high-level, conservatory-style education accessible and affordable for community-based theater artists in the Providence area. Founded by a group of passionate educators and performers, the school aims to break down the barriers that often prevent talented individuals from pursuing their dreams of becoming professional actors.

The School at Wilbury offers a unique three-tiered approach to actor training, catering to students at various levels of experience and commitment. The program's foundation is Embodied Action, a weekly drop-in class that provides an accessible entry point for anyone interested in exploring acting. The second tier, The Booboisie, is a one-year structured course focusing on physical theater forms and includes monthly performance opportunities. The third tier, Community Performance Lab, is a high-level cohort designed for individuals seeking to develop original works and provides mentorship, pedagogical training, and opportunities to perform.

"Ideally, we'd love to attract community-based theater artists, professional actors and curious individuals seeking to explore acting in a supportive and challenging environment," said Mycah Hogan. "The school will emphasize accessibility, affordability, and high-level training - something that hasn't always been the case for performing arts institutions, locally."

About The Director's Forum program at Brown Arts Institute:

The Director's Forum is a new weekly community program offered by the Brown Arts Institute in collaboration with the Wilbury Theatre Group. Led by Wilbury Theatre Group Artistic Director Josh Short participants will engage in weekly Monday night sessions starting September 23, exploring different artistic themes tied to Wilbury Theatre, BAI, and Providence-based performance work through a unique blend of theoretical study and practical exploration. The themes explored in the Directors Forum will be drawn from the rich tapestry of images, ideas, and motifs present in the works presented by the Brown Arts Institute, Wilbury Theatre Group, and Providence-based arts organizations. By grounding the discussions and explorations in the artistic productions of these organizations, participants will have a tangible connection to the art being created in their communities. All are welcome, and interested persons can sign up or learn more about the program at go.brown.edu/directors-forum

Wilbury Theatre Group has an extensive history of performing arts partnerships and education in Rhode Island. Previously, Wilbury has partnered with Brown Arts Institute, The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, The Rhode Island Dept. of Health, Providence After School Alliance, Providence City Arts, Community Preparatory School, Pawtucket After School programs, the Jewish Community Alliance, and Providence Parks.

For more information on Wilbury Theater Group and their Education programs, visit www.thewilburygroup.org

